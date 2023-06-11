After 20 years of making a lasting impact with Smithville athletics, longtime coach Jeremy Duke has officially retired as the Lady Noles’ head coach.
“I don’t know that I’m never going to coach again, but I’ve been doing it for 20 years, and you know when you know,” Duke said. “Smithville’s got a really good core group coming back, and behind them is another really good group, and I’ve only got four years until I can retire from Mississippi completely. I didn’t want to retire in the middle of their high school careers, so that was one of the reasons. I would have loved to coach those kids but at the same time, I felt like it was time for someone else to take over and give the program a new face.”
Duke finished his career with a combined total of 803 wins in the four sports he coached, posting a 347-123 record in fast-pitch softball and a 394-157 record in slow-pitch. In 38 seasons, Duke helped lead the Lady Noles to 34 winning seasons, 33 playoff appearances, 21 division championships, 22 North half appearances, 12 North half titles and eight state championships. He was also selected for the Daily Journal Coach of the Year award twice.
Duke won a total of eight titles as the Lady Noles’ head coach, claiming five slow-pitch titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 and three fast-pitch titles in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
“There for a while, we won seven titles in 10 seasons,” he said. “It was kind of like a whirlwind because we had so many kids come through, and a lot of those young kids were a part of those 2011 and 2012 teams. Hamilton was in the mix there for a long time too. It was us and Hamilton for years and if we were playing for it or winning it, it was Hamilton. Winning two in the same year and doing that three times got expensive as far as the travel, and we spent nearly $90,000 in rings in five years.”
Duke said each championship had multiple memorable moments for him, but nothing was more memorable than the 2016 championship series against Bogue Chitto.
“We lost Game 1 10-7 on Thursday, and I felt like we could’ve won that game,” he said. “After BP, I told the girls that this was it, and we had a very talented group that year. We came back and won 7-0 the next day, setting everything up for Saturday. We went up 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, and I looked over to my assistant coaches and said, ‘You know they haven’t scored in 13 innings on Morgan (Barrett)?’, and they about tackled me.”
Bogue Chitto stormed back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Noles answered back in the extra inning to seal the win.
“Next thing you know, we’re tied 4-4, but Katie Beth Williams made a catch that saved the game,” he said. “If she didn’t make that catch, we would’ve lost that series for sure. Olivia Roberts beat out a bunt, and we scored two more runs after that to go up 6-4. Priscilla Keebler hawked one down in the right-center gap and threw a girl out all in one motion, and we struck the next girl out. I was about to throw up in the seventh after they tied it up, but that was a great series and probably my most memorable championship.”
With all the accolades and accomplishments under his belt, the one thing that really stuck out for Duke was the family-like environment that each group had.
“Obviously the championships were great, and I had a lot of special seasons, but what stuck out the most in my 20 years was how much of a family we are,” he said. “It’s great to hear from the alumni that have played under me, and I feel like the relationships and the journeys that each season had were the most memorable for me. I’ve coached girls that have gone on to be veterinarians, nurses, doctors, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Everyone wants to talk about championships, but I personally think my biggest accomplishment was having an influence on those kids’ lives.”
This family-like environment in Smithville made it a tough decision for Duke to step away from after 20 years.
“Smithville became family,” he said. “Coach (Chad) O’Brian and I are really, really good friends, and we’ve been together this whole time. Smithville is a very special place, and the people there – I really can’t explain it. Everyone supports everybody, and the community always shows up for the games. We have fans that don’t even have kids on the team come out and always make sure to set up their chairs in the same spot. Smithville is just a place where it’s hard to leave.”
Duke credited his father, Roger Duke, and former Itawamba Community College head coach Chuck Box for motivating him throughout his career, influencing his coaching style and instilling a championship mindset in him.
“My dad won three titles at Hatley and two at Amory, and a lot of my stuff came from him as far as motivational stuff,” he said. “As far as organization and running practice, my college baseball coach Chuck Box was the most influential in those aspects. Those two people have probably influenced me the most as far as coaching is concerned.”
Despite having a different coaching style than his dad, Duke said that he was able to pick up on numerous things that helped him become the coach that he is today.
“My dad was a different coach, and our styles were completely different,” he said. “Some of the stuff he’d tell me to do I’d turn my head and question it, but I picked up on a few things. We’d talk about plays and strategies during the games, and he’d come to my games when he wasn’t coaching. He went to most of our state championship games, and he was there when we dogpiled and things like that.”
Duke was able to coach his youngest daughter Addi while watching his son Pearson play baseball for the Seminoles. Duke said that he is excited to take a step back and watch his kids grow in what they love to do.
“Just being able to watch them on campus and on the field and court was great,” he said. “Addi is going to be a sophomore, and I’ll get to watch her play volleyball and cheer now. It’ll be nice to watch her for the next three years, and I get to step back and be a dad this time instead of a coach. My advice to them is to just be consistent in whatever they decide to do. I always say to stay steady and if you can stay the course, everything should work out.”
Duke reflected on his field dedication during the last regular season game this year and was flooded with emotions and memories in the process.
“I’d like to thank them for putting up with me and some of the mood swings that I have. During the field dedication, I got to look back on all those kids that have played and see what they’ve accomplished, and I wish them all the best of luck. I want Smithville to be better than I was, and I feel like Coach (John) Harris and Coach (Drew) Summerford have that in mind and are already working.”
Duke has high hopes for new head coach John Harris, and he expects him to make a big impact with the team and the community.
“He’s been a head coach at Hatley and Smithville before, and he’s good with the kids,” he said. “It’s going to be different, and he’s already mentioned it to the girls. He’s not going to be like me or do things the way that I do them, and I don’t want him to. I want him to be better than I am and if he’s just as good, I think they’ll be okay. He’s a great man, and they respect him, so I think he’s going to do a fantastic job.”
Even though he has officially retired as the Smithville head coach, Duke has not ruled out coaching somewhere else in the future if the right opportunity presents itself.
“My wife and I have talked about it,” he said. “First of all, I’ll have to get my certification in Alabama, and I’ll start looking for a job over there at that point. If the right situation opens up, I’ll consider the thought of coaching again.”
