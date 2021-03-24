Softball
Tuesday
Amory 8, Alcorn Central 3
Reese Griffith went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI and also picked up the win, striking out six. Maggie Kate Cummings, Macie Williams and Laney Howell all also finished with multiple hits, while Ella Phillips and Emma Pinkerton each hit doubles.
Kossuth 10, Nettleton 6
Zion Seals went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the loss. Anna Claire Harris added a pair of hits.
Monday
Smithville 15, Baldwyn 0
Chloe Summerford pitched the one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two and also adding a pair of hits at the plate. The Lady Noles also got two hits each from Hallie Benson, Annie Brooke Morgan, Olivia Carter, Andi Kate Holloway, Alana Cathcart, Lara Grace Woods and Breana Cathcart. Carter drove in three, and she and Alana Cathcart hit triples. Morgan and Holloway each hit doubles.
East Union 17, Nettleton 7
Tamera Martin led the way going 3 for 3 in the loss. Tamiya Martin and Anna Claire Harris added two hits each, while Zyah Gunter, Kaillee Grace Inmon, Caroline Riley and Zion Seals each hit doubles.
Baseball
Saturday
Ingomar 7, Smithville 3
Peyton Nanney struck out seven in the start, while Dayton Hitt, Drew Gideon, Dayton Hipps, Brayden Rowland and Clay Tacker had hits.
Corinth 10, Amory 4
Bo Rock went 2 for 4 and drove in all four runs for the Panthers in the loss.
Friday
Nettleton 9, Alcorn Central 3
Davis Oswalt went 3 for 5 with a triple in the win, while Carter Crawley hit a double. Drew Humble picked up the win on the mound in the start, while Evan Smith struck out six on the way to picking up the save.
Tuesday
Nettleton 12, Alcorn Central 2
Jackson Cheek went 2 for 2 with a three-run homer and a double. Carter Crawley, Adam Adkins, Cade Oswalt and Jaylon Betts also had two hits each. Davis Oswalt picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven, allowing three hits and walking one.
Hamilton 20, Houlka 0
Joshua West threw the three-inning one hitter, striking out four. Suede Shows, Sam Robinson and Quinn Pounders each had multiple hits with Pounders hitting a double and a triple and Blake Gosa hitting a double.
Ingomar 7, Smithville 6
Seth Young led the way at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a triple. Dayton Hipps went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Presley Keebler also drove in a pair of runs. Remington Dabbs threw three-plus scoreless innings in relief, striking out eight.