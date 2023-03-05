Softball
Monday
Choctaw Co. 3, Hatley 0
Abby Harlow, Jessie McHenry and Zoey Horne all got hits for the Lady Tigers, and McHenry finished the game with seven strikeouts.
Smithville 6, Baldwyn 2
Hallie Benson pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Lady Noles. Benson also went 3 for 4 at the plate and hit a leadoff triple in the top of the fifth inning. Kelby Seales hit a double, while Olivia Carter, Andi Kate Holloway and Chloe Reeder all had RBIs.
South Pontotoc 14, Nettleton 5
Savannah Harlow went 3 for 4 at the plate and had an RBI, while Caroline Riley went 2 for 3 at the plate and also added an RBI double. Tamera Martin hit an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Tuesday
West Union 2, Nettleton 1
Kennice Finnie hit a solo home run in the top of the first to give the Lady Tigers an early lead. Finnie finished the game with a pair of hits.
Baseball
Tuesday
East Webster 13, Hamilton 12
The Wolverines battled from down 12-7 in the bottom of the seventh to take the win. Evan Pounders, Suede Shows and Noah Hester all hit doubles and finished the game with multiple hits along with Drake Pittman. Shows and Hester also had a pair of RBIs.
North Pontotoc 5, Hatley 0
Bradlee Parish and Nate Otts had base hits for the Tigers, while Tristan Hendrix finished with seven strikeouts.
Nettleton 8, TCPS 1
Cade Oswalt hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning, while Hunter Kuhl also hit a double in the fifth inning. Oswalt took the mound and finished with nine strikeouts and allowed no runs through five innings.
Friday
Heritage Academy 17, Nettleton 5
Paxton Pannell and Cade Oswalt both hit doubles in the loss, while Jay Hawkins scored a pair of runs. Weston Fowler, Austin Blake, Cruz Mitchell and Hunter Kuhl also recorded hits.
Saturday
West Point 8, Hamilton 5
West Point scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. Suede Shows, Myles Self, Drake Pittman, Zane Shields, Ran Honeycutt and Trent Jones all recorded hits.
Vardaman 6, Hatley 5
Braxton Harlow went 3 for 3 at the plate and hit a triple, while Tristan Hendrix added a pair of hits in the loss. Logan Brown and Evan George both hit doubles for the Tigers, and Hendrix struck out seven at the plate.
Center Hill 11, Nettleton 3
Cade Oswalt finished with a pair of hits and a double.
Smithville 12, Walnut 6
Carson Spann went 3 for 3 at the plate and added a pair of RBIs, while Lane O’Brian went 4 for 3. Chandler Brunetti and Brayden Rowland also finished with a pair of RBIs, and Colton Malone hit a double and finished with two hits in the win.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.