Mollie Cockerham and Madison Mitchell both finished with four hits in the win, while Melba Jones added in three hits and a double for the Lady Lions. Kylie Springfield and Heidi Bigham also hit doubles, and Mallory Kendall had five RBIs in the win.
Tuesday
Amory 17, Aberdeen 0
Amory 10, Ingomar 1
Ella Phillips pitched the shutout against Aberdeen with eight strikeouts. Maggie Kate Cummings hit a triple and finished with multiple hits in both games, while Julianna Simmons hit a double in both wins. Phillips, Reese Griffith and Simmons walked away with multiple hits in the win over Ingomar.
Hamilton 11, Houlka 0
Kylie Springfield went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and a pair of doubles, while Heidi Bigham and Mallory Kendall also had multiple hits in the win. Kendall finished with three RBIs and a double, while Bigham hit a triple for the Lady Lions.
Nettleton 15, Noxubee Co. 0
Emma Hester pitched the shutout with five strikeouts in three innings, allowing only one hit. Eight players walked away with a hit in the win, while six players finished with an RBI for Nettleton. Zyah Gunter hit a homer and collected a pair of RBIs, while Zion Seals hit a triple. Chloe Humble and Tamera Martin both hit doubles in the win.
Monday
Smithville 17, Ingomar 1
Hallie Benson and Chloe Summerford each pitched two innings. Benson finished with four strikeouts, allowing only one hit, while Summerford allowed no hits. Kelby Seales and Olivia Carter both had three hits and a double, while Orlandria Smith, Summerford and Benson finished with a pair of hits. Benson also had four RBIs in the win.
Vardaman 17, Hamilton 7
Faith Imel went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and a triple, while Heidi Bigham also had a pair of hits for the Lady Lions.
Baseball
Tuesday
Smithville 3, Hickory Flat 3
The Noles finished in the tie with the game ending early due to lightning. Carson Spann, Chandler Brunetti and Dayton Hipps had hits for the Noles. Colton Malone pitched four strikeouts and allowed one hit in two innings.