Baseball
SATURDAY
Smithville 6, Mantachie 2
Colton Malone went five innings and allowed one earned run in the start, while Peyton Nanney threw the final two scoreless innings. Nanney drove in three runs, while Clay Tacker and Carson Spann each collected a pair of hits.
TCPS 16, Nettleton 8
Drew Humble and Evan Smith each blasted two-run homers in the loss.
FRIDAY
Hatley 13, Falkner 2
Logan Brown struck out 11 in five innings on his way to getting the win and also hit a double. Eli Gray added a pair of hits, while Rob Ford and Ryan Ward drove in a pair of runs each.
Smithville 17, Thrasher 2
Dayton Hipps and Carson Spann each had two hits. Spann hit a triple, while Lane O’Brian, Peyton Nanney and Pearson Duke each hit doubles.
Smithville 16, Thrasher 0
Colton Malone and Pearson Duke threw two innings each to combine on the no-hitter. Peyton Nanney went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Carson Spann went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Malone, Chandler Brunetti and Lane O’Brian each drove in a pair of runs.
THURSDAY
Nettleton 11, New Albany 7
Evan Smith, Cade Oswalt and Hunter Kuhl all collected a pair of hits in the win.
TUESDAY
Hamilton 15, Calhoun City 4
Quinn Pounders homered and drove in five runs in the win. Joshua West struck out 13 in five innings in the start. Wyatt Baggett also collected a pair of hits.
Hatley 15, Falkner 0
Tyler Dabbs picked up the win with four shutout innings and also collected a double. Freshmen Tristan Hendrix and Eli Gray combined for nine RBIs with Gray going 3 for 3 and hitting a pair of doubles and Hendrix hitting one.
MONDAY
Amory 4, Ripley 3
Corbin Gillentine picked up the win, and Cayden Smith picked up the save as the two combined to strike out eight. Walker Maranto and Tyler Sledge had RBIs in the win.
Softball
FRIDAY
Smithville 12, Shannon 0
Chloe Summerford struck out six and collected the five-inning no-hitter. Lillie Alexander went 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Kayleigh Ann Prince also had a pair of hits. Orlandria Smith hit a double.
Smithville 18, Shannon 6
Olivia Carter picked up the win with the final four scoreless innings. Chloe Summerford and Lexie Gray had multiple hits with Summerford and Chloe Reeder hitting triples.
Myrtle 4, Nettleton 0
Makenzie Adams had a pair of doubles in the loss, while Zyah Gunter also hit a double.
THURSDAY
Smithville 15, Potts Camp 1
Kelby Seales hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs. Orlandria Smith collected three hits, including a triple. Olivia Carter and Andi Kate Holloway each had a pair of hits.