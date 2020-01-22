Soccer
Saturday
(G) Nettleton 1, Columbus 0
Serena Williams had the game-winning goal for the Lady Tigers.
(B) Columbus 7, Nettleton 4
Jackson Cheek had a pair of goals, while Paxton Pannell and Sam Riley also scored in the loss.
Friday
(G) Amory 10, Vardaman 1
Morgan Mitchell poured in six goals in the division win, while Emma Gore also finished with a hat trick. Macie Williams also scored a goal.
(B) Vardaman 2, Amory 1
Dylan Thompson had Amory’s goal in the loss.
Thursday
(G) Nettleton 9, Shannon 0
Miranda Carrisoza finished with a hat trick, and Bella Thorn also had a pair of goals. Bella Scruggs, Brilee Dykes, Serena Williams and Anna Claire Harris all also scored goals.
(B) Shannon 3, Nettleton 2
The Tigers fell in the shootout as Jackson Cheek scored both goals in regulation and Evan Smith and Carter Crawley had goals in the shootout.
Tuesday
(G) Nettleton 4, Booneville 0
Bella Scruggs, Lindsey Scott, Serena Williams and Miranda Carrisoza all scored goals in the division win.
(B) Nettleton 4, Booneville 1
The Tigers picked up the division win behind goals from Paxton Pannell, Jackson Cheek, Evan Smith and Carter Crawley.
Basketball
Friday
(G) Belmont 70, Amory 46
Jatavia Smith was Amory’s leading scorer with 16 points, and Jhalia Small scored 11 points.
Thursday
(G) Nettleton 55, Booneville 45
Madison Miller scored 18 points, and Miah Hall was right behind her with 16 in the division victory.
(B) Booneville 87, Nettleton 65
Zavian Dilworth led Nettleton with 16 points in the loss, followed by Dedrick Johnson’s 15 and Keandre Johnson’s 14 points.
Tuesday
(G) Hamilton 37, Aberdeen 35
Tori Harrison finished with a game-high 22 points in the win for Hamilton, while Alexia Ware was also in double figures with 10 points. Jamiyah Hoskins led Aberdeen with her 13 points, while Taylor Harrison had 11 points.
(B) Aberdeen 73, Hamilton 31
Cordrell Barker led Aberdeen with 20 points in the win, while Hamilton was led by Zach Crawford’s 12 points.
(B) Nettleton 68, Belmont 50
Jacorrien Moore notched a game-high 22 points for the Tigers in the division win, while Keandre Johnson with 13 points and Graham Gardner with 12 were also in double figures.
(G) Belmont 65, Nettleton 43
Madison Miller finished with 18 points in the loss for Nettleton.