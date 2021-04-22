Shelley Scott is no stranger to Hatley basketball.
The new head coach for the Lady Tigers’ is a 2003 Hatley graduate and also the daughter of long-time Hatley coach Terry Walters.
Scott, who previously coached at Itawamba AHS, Nettleton and East Union, has taken the last two seasons off from coaching but is ready to get back going.
“I really never expected to get back into coaching, even at home, but after Coach (Ginger) McAlester decided to take a break from it, I felt like the Lord was leading me back to coaching,” Scott said. “I’m passionate about being home, and being a part of the winning tradition here before, I want those girls to experience that pride and tradition again. I am really excited about working towards getting back to that.”
Scott spent two seasons at Itawamba, last coaching there in 2019, and was at Nettleton for five seasons, leading the Lady Tigers to the state semifinals in 2015. Her first head coaching job was at East Union for one season.
She said the opportunity to coach at Hatley had the perfect timing.
“It was really surprising how special it feels, and I didn’t realize how much I wanted to be back home and back building this program back up,” Scott said. “After teaching here for two years and getting to know the kids and being around sports again, I miss coaching and am very passionate about it. Being back home is where my heart is. Now I have kids so that makes it different with kids who will come up in the school and a daughter who I want to experience that one day.”
Hatley reached the first round of the playoffs this past season and has the added benefit of losing no seniors off that team.
Scott said through teaching at Hatley, she is already familiar with her players.
“They are smart and athletic, and I know that they are going to do really well with my system and what I want to instill,” she said. “I’m really excited about that. They are a very talented group that I have seen improve over the last two years that I have been here, so we’re just going to build on that and hopefully keep improving. We have a lot of work to put in, but I feel that we will be ready to compete in our division.”
In addition to resuming summer games, Scott plans for a busy summer for her team.
“We’re going to take it back to the fundamentals and really focus on those and learning to run the floor and doing things like that,” she said. “I have some things planned like a lock in for team building. All night long, I will teach them drills and do team building exercises to get to know the kids too.
Another event Scott hopes to plan is a tribute to the legends of Hatley basketball in the fall.
“I want to invite everybody who has ever played or been a part to come in and have a meal with both teams and share their experiences of being a part of the winning tradition and playing in the Big House in Jackson,” she said. “I want to let the kids see pride in all these men and women in the community who do support them.”