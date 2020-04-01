With the cancellation of all the college sports seasons, seniors at four-year colleges and sophomores at junior colleges, alike, found what was potentially their final seasons come to an unexpected halt.
With getting their year of eligibility back an option, plenty of athletes who thought their careers were coming to an end had one more decision to make.
‘Playing until I can’t anymore’
Drake Wallace, a senior from Amory playing baseball at Blue Mountain, was getting ready to play his next game with his Topper teammates when they received the news that their season was first being suspended. They found out a few days later it was called off officially.
“We were tarping the field and about to get Middle Georgia State in to play, and they called us back to the field,” Wallace said. “My first reaction that it was pretty heartbreaking because we had gotten swept in our last games but came as close as a team as we had in that time. We all started researching it together and knew how bad it seemed, and our coach told us we could go home. When I found out it was for sure canceled, I couldn’t believe that happened in my last season.”
Wallace said he was relieved to learn about getting the year of eligibility back but knew that not all of his teammates would chose to return.
“I texted my guys, and sure enough, most of them weren’t coming back,” he said. “I told them I would because it’s just so weird to think about a spring without baseball. I’m still finishing up my degree, and I knew next year I couldn’t look at a baseball field without wanting to be out there. This tells me to slow down life a little bit and not take it for granted. Our coach always tells us that you have another game tomorrow, but now we don’t.”
Wallace is finishing up his degree in exercise science, planning on being first a trainer and then moving into coaching.
“Baseball has meant everything to me, the relationships I have made and the coaches I have gotten to play under. It’s bigger than just baseball,” Wallace said. “I want to pass it on to younger generations, and that’s why I plan on playing as long as I can, to motivate them.”
Something left to prove
For two baseball players, Hamilton’s Jacob Jaudon and Nettleton’s Coleton Ausbern, the chance to come back for another season with Itawamba Community College and Jones College, respectively, gives them opportunities to prove something.
Ausbern battled injury troubles last summer and in the fall and felt like he was finally getting back to form when the season was called short. In his last start, he went the distance, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five.
“I didn’t start the season out well, and it looked like it was going to keep going the same. I just sat down in the dugout one day, changed my head, changed my mindset,” Ausbern said. “I finally had that confidence back on the mound. It was good to go out on a good note.”
Ausbern still wants to play two more years after Jones and hopes that coming back another year will help his chances there.
“When we got suspended, I thought it might do us some good, and I was excited about the break because I could go home and see my family,” he said. “When they told us that we weren’t playing anymore, then it hit home because all the practices, everything in the fall we went through, it’s hard being told you can’t compete. I still want to play after this though. I’m past my health problems and ready to go.”
Jaudon has also experienced his share of health problems with three separate knee surgeries in a year – two ACL, one meniscus, which caused him to miss out on his freshmen season at ICC.
“I’m leaning towards coming back because it would be good to have another year when I’m finally healthy,” Jaudon said. “My freshman year I didn’t touch the field at all and this year, I was hurt all fall and finally got cleared in February. I was able to contribute, got an inning on the mound and some at bats and play time. I want to be a starter and to keep working to try to prove myself because I have so much more to give in playing. At this point, it’s a decision to say, ‘Did I leave it on the field or do I want to come back and try again?’”
Jaudon thinks that ICC’s team chemistry was just starting to kick in when the season came to a halt.
“We were getting into the swing of things and basically in playing shape to play our best baseball. I think we were all close with everyone,” Jaudon said. “It’s sad because some of our guys are moving on, and we didn’t get to finish our season with them. It’s more than a team, it’s like a brotherhood.”
Moving on to the next level
Smithville’s Stuart Coggins, who has spent three years at East Mississippi Community College between football and baseball, looks back on his time there fondly but is ready for the next step in his baseball career.
“I have some options to play at some different places and haven’t made my decision yet. My plan is to definitely play as long as I can,” Coggins said. “We heard rumors of our season getting canceled, but you just don’t ever really believe it can happen. You never expect the season to get canceled over a virus. It’s a joke my friends and I have that I packed to go home for three days and ended up being here for three months.”
Coggins said he knows the season getting canceled has a bigger meaning.
“It’s the older people that comes to our games that you would have to worry most about, but at the same time, it’s definitely hurting us athletes,” Coggins said. “I know I have some teammates that are going back, but it’s a sad deal for everyone. Junior college baseball is just two years, and I have made some great friends and close bonds. It’s sad to not get to finish it out, but that’s how the cards were dealt and you play with the hand you’re dealt. I think we were about to break through in our season. We had just come off a big win, and I would want to look at it is as if we were about to turn it around.”
Coggins said he is majoring in performance fitness and plans on becoming a strength and conditioning coach.
Hanging it up
ICC tennis teammates and former Amory doubles partners Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes won’t be able to take advantage of getting the year of eligibility back as each is ready to move on with their education.
Fowlkes plans on going to Samford and majoring in physical therapy before moving on to get her doctorate, while Crouch is going to Mississippi State, majoring in kinesiology, also with plans to go into physical therapy.
“Our season getting canceled was definitely a big letdown, and we had talked about how much we wished we could have shown out and proved ourselves,” Fowlkes said. “We want to show Coach (Michael) Metz that all of his hard work had paid off, and to not get the finish we wanted, that was heartbreaking.”
Fowlkes won her final match, and she and Crouch were able to play together as doubles partners before the season ended.
“I’m very thankful for ICC, and I have made a lot of friends and love everyone I have played with the last two years,” Crouch said. “Coach Metz has been a good Christian influence on me, and I’m thankful for the time I did have with the team. It was great to get to play doubles with Farrah again because we have been best friends since second grade and always worked well together. I am very thankful for her because whenever I got mad or discouraged, she slowed me down and helped me out to play our very best.”
Amory’s Cameron Koehn was aiming to be a dual sport athlete, joining the golf team this spring after finishing his soccer season in the fall. Their spring season was cut short before they were ever able to play a match.
“We practiced for about a month, and all of a sudden, it was like your season has been completely canceled. It was a huge shock,” Koehn said. “Even though I had injury troubles in the fall, I’m glad I was able to finish out soccer. Playing golf sounded like a great idea, and I hate I didn’t have the chance to do it. Some of the guys will be able to come back, and I wish them all the best.”