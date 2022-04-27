NETTLETON – The Hatley Lady Tigers bounced back from their only loss in division play to win their rematch with Nettleton last Tuesday night and secure first place in Division 4-3A.
Hatley was led at the plate with a big night from senior third baseman Emma Rose Thompson in her first game back after the death of her mother, Scarlett. Thompson drove in the first run of the game and finished with a pair of RBI singles.
“It’s huge for Emma Rose to have such a big night,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “She is tougher than people realize, both physically and mentally. For her to come out tonight and have the game she had, her mom would be proud.”
Nettleton got on the board first as Anna Claire Harris led off with a base hit, stole a pair of bases and scored on a Nealy Williams RBI single.
Hatley had hits from Abby Harlow and Marleigh Cockrell in the second but didn’t crack the scoreboard until a big fourth inning.
Peyton Wilkinson drew a walk with one out, and Bre Harmon followed her with a single to left. Courtesy runner Emily Hill was out on Chloe Wilbanks’ fielder’s choice ball to third, but Thompson came through with the two-out, RBI single. Harlow and Brooklyn Mohler made it three straight hits with their RBI singles, and Harlow scored on an error.
“We moved Abby down to the four-hole out of the two-hole and put her in more RBI situations,” George said. “She came through for us.”
Hatley added on to its lead in the fifth with Thompson’s second RBI single up the middle after a leadoff hit by Harmon, then Harlow followed her up by smashing an RBI double off the wall in center.
They loaded the bases in the sixth with a bunt single from Zoey Horne, Bella Oliver reaching on an error and a walk to Wilkinson, and Harmon picked up the RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Wilkinson went the distance, allowing just the two hits in the first and another to Williams in the sixth. She walked one and struck out six.
“We haven’t played in almost 10 days, so we came out a little bit rusty in the beginning. The more at bats we got, the more balls we got hit to us, we got back into our groove,” George said. “We played a pretty good game from the first through the seventh, and Peyton did a good job on the mound. We had timely hits tonight, so it was a great team effort. It was one of the better games we have played this year, and I’m proud of them.”
Nettleton finished off the doubleheader with a game against Tupelo, taking a 14-4 win. Zyah Gunter and Tamera Martin each blasted homers in the win, while Nealy Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Harris, Zion Seals and KB Capps all had two hits apiece in the win.
Kennice Finnie picked up the win, allowing no earned runs, three hits, one walk and striking out three.