Under first-year head coach Kyle Stephens, the Smithville Seminoles looked to keep things simple and adjust to the changes surrounding the team during the summer.
“I tried to keep things pretty simple for the summer because we were changing and learning a lot of things, but I was pretty pleased overall,” Stephens said. “I really focused on a few things that I wanted to see us do better like transition defense and offense. We had some problems with our defense and rebounding last year, so we keyed in on that. The guys came in and really showed that they were willing to do it.”
The Noles saw some success under their new head coach as they picked up a few wins at home.
“The younger kids were stepping up, and we shot the ball pretty well for summer games and got us a few wins,” Stephens said. “We had a couple of rough games like when we ran into Jasper, Alabama, but other than that, I’d say we played pretty good basketball. When we ran our offense right, played all 32 minutes on defense and rebounded, we had no problem. We have a new offense, so of course, it’s not going to be second nature for them to come in and run it right.”
Upperclassmen Brayden Rowland, Barker O’Brian and Lane O’Brian helped lead the way for the Noles over the summer, according to Stephens.
“We got to transition Brayden out of the post for a little bit,” he said. “Him stepping out as a guard has been a learning process for him, and the points are a bit streaky right now, but he’s had some pretty good games. We had a big comeback against Hickory Flat, and Barker (O’Brian) got hot and couldn’t be shut down. We haven’t seen a whole lot of Lane (O’Brian) over the summer, but his shooting has gotten better from what I’ve seen. I know we had a game at ICC where he locked down a very good player, which was impressive to see.”
Stephens also highlighted the performances of 10th-graders Bryson Wilson, Grayson Fears, JJ Boozer, Eason Pierce and Wiley Robinson.
“These guys coming up have become more rooted into the game, and you can’t keep them out of the gym,” he said. “I can say I wasn’t scared to put anyone in over the summer because everyone that got playing time played well. When they come in and do the things that they were supposed to, they’re going to be really good ball players.”
Newcomers Noah Davidson, Peyton Spann and Chance Robinson also got the chance to showcase what they can provide this upcoming season.
“Noah is my only junior, and it’s his first year playing, but I think he’s going to be a really good player,” Stephens said. “He just has a knack for the ball, hustles well and does all the little things that a coach likes to see out there. Peyton and Chance are two that I coached last year in the eighth grade, and it has been completely different watching them play this summer.”
Once regular practice starts up, Stephens hopes to transition from focusing on fundamentals to diving deeper into his playbook.
“We went really fundamental over the summer, but when we come back, it’ll be time to get into the X’s and O’s of the game,” he said. “We’ll try to grind through the offense a lot better because even though we kept it simple, there are several steps to it, and we want them to get comfortable with it so we can start adding to it. I feel like the summer was good for ironing out some of their games, but we’re ready to get into our actual game plan.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.