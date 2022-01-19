SMITHVILLE – Smithville played to a different strength in each half on the way to their first division win of the season last Tuesday night against Tupelo Christian.
Jordan Neese’s shooting put the Seminoles up in the first half, while Chandler Woodham made his presence known inside in the second half as Smithville avenged a previous loss by topping TCPS 56-51 to get in the win column in Division 2-1A.
“We spoke at halftime about Jordan already having 15 points, and Chandler having just two points at that time,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “We already knew they were going to start trying to key in on Jordan shooting, so we talked with Chandler like now it’s your turn. He stepped up like a senior does, and I’m proud of him.”
Brayden Rowland and Neese got Smithville off to a quick 5-0 lead with Neese’s score coming off a three-pointer. Rowland added a putback, and Clay Tacker’s layup and Barker O’Brian’s free throw pushed the advantage to 10-3. Neese closed out the first with an easy score to lead by five at 12-7.
The Eagles fought back in the early part of the second quarter, going up by two with six minutes left in the first half.
Neese traded the lead with TCPS, with his three putting the Noles up for good at 18-17. Braylin Hill and Rowland kept the 7-0 run going, and Neese sank his third trey of the game to increase the lead to 24-19.
Rowland and Woodham each made a pair from the line to send the Noles into the break almost up by double figures at 32-23.
The Eagles came out of the locker room locked in on defense, keeping Smithville off the board for the first few minutes of the third and going on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to two at 32-30. Neese ended the Eagles’ run, and the Noles found their offense again, opening up a double-digit advantage with a 9-0 run. Barker O’Brian, Hill, Woodham and Lane O’Brian also joined in on the scoring in that run.
Dylan Christian put in a late layup before TCPS finished the third quarter with five straight points, including a three-point play to go into the fourth trailing 43-37.
Woodham took control in the fourth, extending the lead with three early layups and a couple of free throws.
TCPS had a chance at the line but didn’t convert on their opportunity, and Hill answered with an easy basket to go up 51-43. The Eagles cut it to four twice, but each time, Woodham came through at the free-throw line, making three of his final four from the stripe.
“It was good to get this first division win because we don’t want to finish last, having to go play at Ingomar,” Burress said. “We feel like even though some of the scores have been lopsided in division and even though we have a young team, I think we can compete in this division. I was proud of the fact that they let the first loss go and came out and played ball. This might be the best team win that we have had all season. We are progressing, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Neese led the Noles with 17 points, 15 of that in the first half, while 13 of Woodham’s 15 points came in the second half. John Paul Yates’ 17 points were tops for TCPS.
(G) TCPS 53, Smithville 43
The Lady Noles got within striking distance several times, but never could close the gap, taking the division loss to the Lady Eagles.
TCPS scored the first points off a three by Sydney Carter, and Orlandria Smith answered her with a pair from the free-throw line. The Lady Eagles opened up a six-point lead twice, and each time the Lady Noles cut into it, the last time with Kamilah Ware’s three to make it 10-7.
TCPS ended with back-to-back buckets to go into the second quarter with a 14-7 advantage.
Smith led a 6-2 run of her own to open the second and cut it to three again. Chloe Summerford drained a three, and Smith followed her with a layup to make it a one-point game at 20-19 midway through the period. Following a three from Smith, Millie Speed put in a pair of free throws to send TCPS into the half with a 28-22 lead.
The Lady Eagles stretched that to eight to open the third, but Summerford countered with another three. Back-to-back baskets from Smith and Mary Haley Hood got the Lady Noles to within three again at 32-29, but Smith went to the bench with four fouls after her free throws cut the score to 34-31.
Tristin Price hit a three-pointer, and Hood made one of her free throws to have Smithville trailing 40-35 at the end of the third.
Mikayla Wall’s bucket opened up the final quarter, but the Lady Eagles went on a run to open a nine-point advantage before Smith could answer. They went up by double digits, and Smith was able to counter twice with scores but the TCPS win was sealed at the free-throw line.
Smith paced all scorers with her 24 points, despite battling foul trouble. Three Lady Eagles finished in double figures, led by Carter’s 16 points.