HICKORY FLAT – The Smithville Seminoles found themselves down by nine in the fourth after Hickory Flat gained some momentum, but the Noles managed to rally back and deliver the knockout punch in a 49-48 win on Thursday.
“I feel like there were a lot of calls that we would’ve gotten in other games that we didn’t get in this one, so I tried to keep my guys engaged because they were feeling down and out because of the officiating,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “I told them that I didn’t want them to focus on the officiating, I wanted them to keep playing hard.”
The Rebels held a minor lead throughout most of the first quarter, but Smithville came back to take a 10-9 lead after a pair of baskets from Clay Tacker and Braylin Hill. After a three-point play by Hickory Flat, Brayden Rowland tied the game at 12-12 with 1:36 left in the first.
Hickory Flat gained its biggest lead of the first half at 22-16 midway through the second, but a 5-0 run led by Rowland and Barker O’Brian made it a one-point game late in the quarter. The Rebels answered Smithville’s run to go into halftime with a 26-23.
The Noles started the third quarter strong, going on a 6-0 run to take a 29-26 lead after a basket from Hill. Tacker kept Smithville rolling by finishing on a fast-break layup and drilling a three-pointer to help maintain the lead.
Hickory Flat gained momentum to go on a 10-0 run to close out the third with a 41-34 lead. The Rebels took their biggest lead of the game at 45-36, but Rowland and Tacker answered to cut the lead to five with under three minutes remaining.
A three-pointer by Tacker and a layup from Hill cut the lead to one, and JJ Boozer came away with a steal and set up Lane O’Brian for a fast-break layup to give Smithville a 47-46 lead with 1:09 left. Hill knocked down a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left to add to the Noles’ lead.
The Rebels quickly responded with a basket down at the other end to make it a one-point game, and they had a chance to win the game with a layup, but the basket rimmed out, sealing the win for Smithville.
“In the fourth quarter, we don’t win this game without JJ (Boozer),” Burress said. “He’s only a freshman, but he’s always been that hustle player, and he came away with a clutch steal. He’s one of those high-energy guys that never get tired, so I’m glad that the gamble of putting a freshman in during a close game paid off.”
Hill led the charge with 21 points, while Tacker and Rowland both finished with 14 points in the win.
(G) Hickory Flat 53, Smithville 39
A slow offensive start for the Smithville Lady Noles led to a 53-39 loss against Hickory Flat on Thursday.
Hickory Flat took a 10-0 lead to start the game, forcing Smithville to call a timeout with 4:40 remaining. Cambre Alexander scored the Lady Noles’ first basket from the free-throw line after the timeout.
Isabelle Summerford drilled a three-pointer with 55 seconds remaining in the first to cut the score to 17-6. The Lady Rebels extended their lead to 27-6 with a 10-0 run to begin the second.
Alexander, Haley Nethery and Mikayla Wall all scored baskets for the free-throw line to put the score at 40-13 going into halftime.
Smithville’s offense started to find a bit of a rhythm coming out of halftime as Alexander and Wall put in baskets, but Hickory Flat managed to hold on to a 25-point lead. A 6-3 run led by Alexander, Ariane Mendia and Nethery trimmed the score down to 51-26 before the fourth quarter.
The Lady Noles opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run and outscored Hickory Flat 13-2 in the quarter, but it was not enough to cut into the big lead.
