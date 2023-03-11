WHEELER – A big division-opener win against Wheeler last Tuesday, highlighted by a walk-off hit from Clay Tacker, gave the Smithville Seminoles all the momentum to close the series out on Saturday.
A solid first inning helped the Noles gain control and come away with a 6-2 win against Wheeler on Saturday.
“That was one of the better first innings that we had all year, and it was a better hitting game for us even though it doesn’t look like we hit the ball if you look at the stat book,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “We hit it harder than today than we have in a while, but we started hitting it directly at some people after that first inning.”
Smithville wasted no time in loading the base as Carson Spann, Tacker and Rowland got on base after an error, walk and hit by pitch. Chandler Brunetti took advantage of the situation by hitting a two-run single to left field, and Colton Malone followed with an RBI single to left, giving Smithville an early 3-0 lead.
An action-packed first inning quickly turned into a defensive battle for both teams up until the fourth inning. Tacker picked up a base hit to left field with two outs in the second inning, but a third out left him stranded at first.
In the bottom of the inning, the Noles pulled off a double play that fired up the team as Bryson Wilson shovel-passed the ball to Spann, who tagged second and threw the ball to Rowland for an out at first.
After a double in the fourth inning, the Eagles scored their first run of the day on an error, but Tacker finished out the inning with a strikeout to leave the score at 3-1. The Noles came back to like in the sixth as Lane O’Brian sparked things with a single.
Pearson Duke drew a walk to get on base, and Hunter McCain laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners. Jeremiah Brooks loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch, and Wilson came in as his pinch runner.
Spann brought two runners home with a single to center field, while Tacker hit an RBI double to right field to give Smithville a 6-1 run before the final out. In the bottom of the seventh, Tacker picked up back-to-back strikeouts before Wheeler got a pair of runners on after a walk and error.
The Eagles scored their second run of the game on an error, but Malone finished things out for the Noles by securing a fly ball to left field. Tacker finished the game with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits and walks in the win.
“We only made two errors in the two games against Wheeler, so we played pretty good defense in both games,” Spann said. “We put another three runs on the board in the sixth inning and got some big hits from Carson (Spann) and Clay (Tacker) to drive in some runs.”
