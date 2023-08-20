The Smithville Seminoles got their first chance to showcase just how much they have improved offensively since the spring during their jamboree against East Union.
“The improvement that we’ve made since spring was very evident,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We made some mistakes on offense, but I think we’re coming along pretty well. We just need to make sure that we make some adjustments this week.”
Conner Dabbs scored the lone touchdown for Smithville on a four-yard run, and Chandler Brunetti connected with Ben Frederick on the two-point conversion.
Collums was pleased with the way his offensive line performed along with Brunetti as he was able to hit his targets out wide.
“I thought the O-line as a whole did good for the most part of firing off and staying on blocks,” Collums said. “It wasn’t perfect, but we’re getting there. Our passing game looked pretty good with Chandler (Brunetti), and I thought our receivers ran good routes to get open. Our pass protection was great.”
Parker Dean highlighted the Noles’ defense as he came away with an interception, but overall, Smithville’s defense gave up three touchdowns in the jamboree. Collums was able to see a mix of good things defensively and some things that they plan to work on heading into this Friday’s game.
“We did some really good things, but we’re still not tackling the way that we need to be just yet,” Collums said. “I think everyone is going through that deal right now since it’s early in the year, so that’ll come with practice of course. Overall, I thought we looked really good out there and were in the right spots, but we couldn’t make tackles at times. Wes Wiggins and Chase Tipton looked good at nose guard, and Ben (Frederick) made some really nice plays out there.”
Heading into their first game of the season against Belmont, Collums is confident that his team will improve on the mistakes that they made during their jamboree.
“Belmont is always a tough game, and they’ve got a new coaching staff, so I’m not really sure what to expect from them on offense or defense,” Collums said. “We’re going to prepare for whatever and try to improve from our jamboree on Friday night.”
