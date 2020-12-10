SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles continued to find their groove on Thursday night, blasting Mantachie 80-55 in the nightcap of their tournament.
The Noles were led by a career- high night from senior point guard Khirei Standifer, who poured in 35 points.
“Last couple of games, Khirei even came to me and said, ‘Coach, I think my shot is gone,’” Smtihville coach D.J. Burress said. “I said, ‘No, I think you will be okay.’ Tonight was definitely a confidence booster because he got his shot back.”
Smithville started out hot taking a 7-0 lead off a putback by Chandler Woodham, a layup from Aden Casey and a three from Standifer. The Mustangs broke their drought, but Jacob Morris answered them right away with Smithville’s second three of the night.
Mantachie was able to cut it to three before Standifer had a 6-0 run all on his own and Casey and Woodham added to it to make it a 12-0 run and a 22-7 advantage. The Mustangs scored a pair from the line to cut it to 22-9 at the end of the first.
Woodham scored the first four of the second to extend Smithville’s lead, and Standifer, Casey and Malik Morrow went on a 12-2 run to roll that out to 20-plus at 38-14 before Mantachie could answer. The two teams traded points from the line late in the quarter with the Noles leading 48-28 at the break.
Standifer continued his big night by draining a three to start the third quarter, and Woodham’s three-point play put the lead at 56-32. Blake Williams got in on the scoring to make it 60-34, and the Noles kept the lead at 25-plus with Standifer, Woodham, Casey and Dylan Christian all scoring late in the quarter to go up 76-42.
The Noles emptied their bench in the fourth and saw Morrow, Morris and Ryan Christian all score in the final quarter.
Standifer’s 35 points led all scorers while Woodham added 17 and Casey scored 10 points.
“We are playing well right now, and the guys are still learning,” Burress said. “All the systems and stuff that I brought in are all new to them. I do feel good about where we are at so far, but honestly we haven’t got to where we can be yet because they are still learning. They are picking it up pretty fast.”
(G) Mantachie 57, Smithville 41
The Lady Noles kept it close for much of the game until Mantachie pulled away midway through the fourth quarter.
Orlandria Smith scored the first points of the game for a 2-0 Smithville lead, but the Lady Mustangs rolled out to a 8-2 lead at the end of the first and a 20-10 halftime advantage. Tristin Price hit a three in the second quarter, while Smith and Mary Haley Hood also had scoring contributions.
Mantachie opened the third with a quick 4-0 run before Smith answered for the Lady Noles. Mackenzie Adams drained a three to start an 11-0 run for Smithville to cut it to a one-point game.
Adams had five in the run, Abby Robertson had another four, and Smith ended it with a layup to get to within 24-23.
The Lady Mustangs stretched it back out to as many as seven, but the Lady Noles were able to cut it to five twice behind Robertson and Smith.
Hood traded baskets to Mantachie’s Darby Pitts to open the third, and Price and Smith got the game back to within one at 37-36. Pitts hit key three-pointers for the Lady Mustangs to start to pull away midway through, and the Lady Noles were held to just three points in the final minutes.
Smith finished with a double-double, 17 points and 15 rebounds.