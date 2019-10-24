SMITHVILLE – For the Smithville Seminoles, it’s good to be back home. They defeated the Okolona Chieftains 32-6 in their first home game in nearly a month, as Landon McMellon led the way with his three touchdown catches and one interception.
“Landon (McMellon) was able to get open and have a big game tonight,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “He does a really good job for us. He catches the ball well and has been doing it for a long time, and I’m proud of him.”
The Seminoles got the ball to start the game at their own 37 and, behind solid running from Jabril Smith and Octavion Miller, marched all the way to the Okolona 11. The drive stalled thanks to a sack and an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The defense did its part to begin the game and forced the Chieftain offense into a third and 15. A quarterback keeper moved the sticks, but again the defense stepped up. A tackle by Jordan Wardlaw forced a fourth down near the Chieftain 30, and Blake Williams made a huge play on fourth and 8 to give the Seminoles the ball back at the Okolona 21.
The Seminoles’ next drive ended as soon as it began, with Smith taking the handoff from Miller and scoring the opening touchdown for a 6-0 lead.
Smithville’s next drive opened with a run by Smith, then Miller found McMellon over the middle for a big gain. A few more runs by Smith and a pass caught by Wardlaw ended the first quarter at the 20-yard line.
The second quarter began with McMellon taking Miller’s 21-yard pass to the end zone for a touchdown and a 12-0 advantage.
The Seminoles were hit with an encroachment penalty after the kickoff to put the ball at midfield. Wardlaw and J.D. Strevel got stops to force another fourth down, and the drive ended with a stop by the defense.
Miller got the ensuing possession started with a keeper, and a steady supply of running by Smith got the ball to the 42-yard line, where Miller’s pass found Dyllan Moffett for the touchdown to go up 18-0.
The Chieftains went on a long drive, taking up nearly seven minutes. Dayton Hitt, Taylor Tipton, Ryan Christian and Chandler Woodham made tackles on the drive, but the Chieftains found the end zone to make it 18-6 at the half.
Okolona got the ball to begin the second half, but the Noles’ defense forced a three and out. The Chieftains recovered a fumble just a few plays later, but that possession was also short-lived, as McMellon picked off the quarterback on the first play of the drive.
“It was great. It was just awesome,” McMellon said of his night.
A holding penalty and a bad snap slowed the ensuing drive and forced a Tyler Lann punt.
The defense came up big again for the Seminoles, and a near sack on fourth down by Dayton Hipps turned the ball over on downs at the Okolona 32.
The offense got started with Smith’s running to the 22-yard line, and Miller found Blake Williams on third and 7 to convert, but an illegal procedure call moved the ball back to the 19.
Miller was hit in the backfield to force a fourth down, but a timeout was called by the Seminoles and afterwards Miller found McMellon in the end zone for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good to make it a 24-6 ballgame.
The Chieftains got the kickoff near midfield, but a penalty and a big hit by Dayton Hitt forced a second and 32. The defensive swarm tackle and a Williams sack forced a 4th and 40 to end the third.
The final quarter began with a punt fair caught by McMellon near midfield. Smith and Dylan Christian kept the ball on the ground to put the Seminoles at the Chieftain 10.
McMellon scored his third touchdown of the night, and a Miller keeper on the two-point conversion made it a 32-6 contest. Chandler Woodham recovered a fumble on Okolona’s ensuing drive to ice the win.
The Seminoles (6-2, 3-2) host the TCPS Eagles this Friday in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.