BIGGERSVILLE/SMITHVILLE – The first two rounds of the Class 1A playoffs were complete opposites for the Smithville Seminoles as they controlled the first round with an 81-54 win against West Union at home before seeing their season end as Biggersville dominated in a 66-38 second-round win.
Thursday
The Lions controlled the game with their size from start to finish, starting the game out on a 13-0 run and riding the momentum to the 66-38 win to end Smithville’s season at 17-7.
“We definitely had a great season, and I think we went further than expectations, especially when Chandler (Woodham) went down,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “We just tried to keep it together, and losing to somebody like this, just to get to the second round of the playoffs is a success. It hurt, but we had a good season.”
Khirei Standifer broke Smithville’s drought to start the game with his basket with 3:32 left in the first to cut it to 13-2. His three made it 14-5 and got the Noles within single digits for the last time in the game as Biggersville led 21-5 at the end of the first.
Standifer opened the second quarter with a basket, and Aden Casey added to Smithville’s total with 4:37 left in the second to make it 25-11. Blake Williams sank a three with a little over two minutes to go, and Casey scored Smithville’s final points of the first half as they trailed 34-16 at the break.
Brayden Rowland scored to start the third quarter and cut it to 34-18 before a quick 5-0 Biggersville run. Standifer broke that up, and Malik Morrow had Smithville’s next to buckets, but the Lions stayed in control, leading 51-24. Zae Davis’ three to close the stretched that out to 58-25.
Standifer, Casey and Jacob Morris all scored in the final quarter for Smithville as Standifer’s 15 points led the way for the Seminoles.
“Our seniors pretty much carried us the whole season,” Burress said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to where they wanted to, but I couldn’t be more proud of the work they put in this entire season.”
Tuesday
During the playoffs, good shooting and contributions from star players can be the difference between winning and losing. Khirei Standifer led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Smithville as they defeated West Union, 81-54, at home in the first round of the playoffs.
“They are four of the best seniors I have on the team,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said of his four top senior scorers. “And in order to be successful, they have to be dominant pretty much every night.”
The Seminoles opened the scoring 21 seconds into the game with a Standifer basket. It was answered when West Union’s Caleb Groves scored off Greer Manning’s pass.
Standifer answered in a big way with a three from the top of the key to begin a 12-0 run for the Seminoles, highlighted by a Blake Williams score off a Standifer steal. After a timeout from the Eagles, the two teams started to find their groove.
Daniel Conlee’s three finally broke the Eagles’ drought but Andrew Moody answered right back with a three of his own. Cole Willard answered for the Eagles but Jacob Morris hit right back with another three. Clay Tacker’s basket was answered by the Eagles’ Wesley Harrell, and an Aden Casey basket ended the quarter.
Casey scored first for Smithville in the second quarter, but the Eagles got the deficit down to ten. Williams made a pair of free throws to begin another Smithville run that was stopped when Groves scored but was answered by Casey’s long two.
Moody hit his second three, and a late foul led to a pair of Casey free throws as the Seminoles went into the locker room with a 44-25 lead.
Williams got the second half started with a basket nearly two minutes in. Williams and Casey combined to score the next five points before Brandon Phillips broke West Union’s drought. Trey Haynes’ three answered a hoop and harm by Casey, but a Morris trey gave the Seminoles a 57-37 lead.
Phillips scored to cut the lead to eighteen, but a late foul sent Casey back to the line for a shot.
The fourth quarter began with an Eagle make but Casey answered at the line. Standifer scored the next four Smithville points at the line, and Rowland added to the total, taking a baseline pass from Williams to the rim.
Standifer’s third trip to the line in the quarter saw the lead grow to 71-50. The Eagles answered but the Seminoles went on a 6-0 run.
A Casey steal was finished off by Moody’s basket. The Eagles committed back-to-back fouls in the final seconds of the game, and Barker O’Brien sealed the deal with his made free throw.
Standifer led all scorers with 22 points while Casey was right behind with 18 points. Williams added 14 and Morris scored 10 in the win. Groves led the Eagles’ effort, scoring 18 points while Conlee added 12 in the defeat.
