It was a win-loss situation for the Smithville Seminoles on Friday night.
On the bright side, the Noles came away with a 27-7 win at French Camp to end the regular season, but courtesy of Tupelo Christian Prep’s dominating win over West Lowndes, they found themselves on the outside looking in with grabbing a Division 2-1A playoff spot. Smithville’s season ends with an 8-3 record.
“I told the guys coming in that we need to make sure we finish on a good note and let the rest handle itself,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “It’s tough because you tell the kids to focus on our game, and it’s even tough for me to not want to know. Finally I just told everybody not to talk about the updates from the other game.”
Smithville started to roll against French Camp from late in the second quarter on.
Will Reeves opened the scoring by hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Octavion Miller on a wheel route, which was set up by a Dyllan Moffett catch.
In the third quarter, Dayton Hitt recovered a fumble forced by Cameron Payne and took it all the way down to the 2-yard line, where Miller punched it in from there on a keeper.
The defense continued to play well as Jordan Wardlaw came away with a 35-yard pick six in the fourth to extend the lead, then Jabril Smith capped off the scoring on a 20-yard run later in the quarter.
“They were a good football team, a lot better than their record shows, and they did some stuff that gave us trouble,” Campbell said. “Once we made adjustments, we did a good job. Octavion ran the ball well we needed it, and we did a good job putting that drive together right before the half to get us going. Offensively we did what we needed to do, and it was great for Jabril to be able to cap it off with his touchdown. Even though he wasn’t 100 percent healthy, he played hard. Our kids just stayed focused on what they needed to do and came out with adjustments.”
Campbell praised the defense, which was missing linebacker Blake Williams for much of the night.
“We were shorthanded without him in the second half, but our kids just plugged in,” Campbell said. “Dayton had a really good game with the fumble recovery that he took down to the 2-yard line. They were going to score, and Cameron caused the fumble. Jordan had the big pick six and just sat under a slant, picked it off and took it to the house.”
He also complimented his senior class, which he said finishes with a 28-11 record, two North half appearances and a division title in four years.
“I’m proud for those seniors to go out with a win,” Campbell said. “I hate that we didn’t make it, and it would have been real easy to hang it up. They went out and played lights out, and it always feels good to walk away with a win. They are a big part of what we have done in the past three years, and we’re disappointed we couldn’t send them out with going to the playoffs.”