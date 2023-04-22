SMITHVILLE - The Smithville Seminoles were done 5-0 in the second inning of last Tuesday’s game against Belmont, but they finally got going at the plate, and Bryson Wilson’s RBI single lit a fire under his team. It was not to be as the Noles gave up a two-run lead late to fall 9-7.
“We got back in it and started hitting the ball,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “We just made some costly errors and let them get back in it.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and Smithville gave up two more runs in the second, but Clay Tacker came back with his second strikeout. After Belmont extended the lead, a flyout ended the inning.
Jeremiah Brooks’ leadoff walk started the second, while Brayden Rowland and Lane O’Brian loaded bases. Bryson Wilson’s single brought Brooks home, and O’Brian came home on an error to cut the lead to three before the third out.
After a leadoff walk, Tacker fielded a bunt to get the out at first, and the Noles got back-to-back out to close out the inning. Tacker’s single started the inning, and he managed to reach third on an error.
Carson Spann brought Tacker home with an RBI single, and Brooks followed with an RBI single on his own to cut the score to 5-4. After Rowland and O’Brian drew walks, Wilson brought home Rowland with an RBI single to tie the game.
“Anytime a freshman steps up and gets hits, it generates the team to go,” Spann said. “Bryson’s actually been swinging the bat well the past few games.”
O’Brian gave Smithville a 6-5 lead after scoring on a passed ball. After a leadoff out, Belmont rebounded with a double and reached third on an error, but the Noles recorded back-to-back outs to close out the inning.
Hunter McCain started the fourth with a leadoff double, and a wild pitch got him to third. Chandler Brunetti and Spann reached on back-to-back hit-by-pitches, and an error brought McCain home to put Smithville up 7-5.
The Cardinals made it a one-score game in the fifth with an RBI single and scored again in the sixth to tie things up at 7-7. The seventh inning got off to a rough for the Noles after Belmont’s leadoff batter was hit by a pitch.
That leadoff man was tagged out at the plate, but the Cardinals found a way to score a pair to take the lead. After back-to-back outs in the bottom of the seventh, Pearson Duke reached on an error to give Smithville some hope, but a third-out strikeout ended the game.
Thursday: Smithville 8, Baldwyn 7
Smithville scored four runs in the fifth to pull away and get the win. Bryson Wilson, Jeremiah Brooks, Pearson Duke and Peyton Spann all had a pair of hits. Brooks tallied three RBIs and a double, while Duke and Spann finished with a pair. Brayden Rowland also hit a double in the win.
