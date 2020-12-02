BELMONT – The Smithville Seminoles were tied at the half, 23-23, with Belmont last Monday afternoon but started to see their shots fall in the third quarter on the way to a 60-45 win.
The Noles (3-1) outscored the Cardinals 21-7 in the third behind four three-pointers in the quarter.
“We had an offensive set that I felt like early would work, but I didn’t want to bring it out too early,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “At halftime, I told them we were going to try to go to that speciifc offensive set, and you guys be ready to hit shots. Any time I run that set, I like to put Andrew (Moody) and Jacob (Morris) out there because they’re my two best shooters.”
Chandler Woodham put Smtihville on the board first in the game, and Andrew Moody and Jacob Morris jumped them out to a 7-2 start. Aden Casey and Khirei Standifer got in on the scoring to close the quarter with a 12-7 lead.
The Cardinals found their groove in the second quarter, outscoring the Noles 15-9. For Smithville, Blake Williams and Standifer did the majority of the scoring as Belmont tied it 23-23 with a pair of free throws to close out the first half.
Belmont scored first to open the third, but Williams tied it up for the Noles and then Casey gave them the lead for good.
Moody started off Smithville’s strong shooting in the third with back-to-back three-pointers to go up 33-25 before Belmont was able to answer with a pair from the line. The Cardinals cut it to three, but Morris and Moody answered with three straight from beyond the arc to open up a double-digit advantage. Standifer ended the third with a layup to make it 44-30 going into the fourth.
Morris sank another three early in the third for a 47-32 lead, but Belmont had a quick 5-0 lead to get it back to single digits.
Woodham and Williams were able to widen the gap with three of four from the free-throw line, and Woodham also added three-point play a few minutes later to make it 55-40.
Casey and Morris finished off the scoring with another 15-point lead as they made all four of their free throws to help ice the win.
Moody scored 14 points in his first start of the season, while Morris was right behind with 13 points. Standifer was also in double figures with 10 points.
“Andrew (Moody) really stepped up big time,” Burress said. “We improved defensively too in the second half, and our help defense has to improve. I know sometimes we sag in too much, and you can’t do that when you have a team full of shooters like Belmont. We allowed them to penetrate too much and didn’t recover when they kicked the ball out. We definitely have to pick up defense.”