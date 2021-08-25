The Smithville Seminoles didn’t get on the field for a jamboree this past Friday but have been spending plenty of time in practice working towards their season opener against Belmont this week.
“We have had some really good practices. There have been a couple that we wish we could have redone, but the energy has been good,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “It’s been hot, very hot, but they have battled through it. We have gotten better.”
Like all football teams, the Noles are battling through having players out on quarantine, but Collums said it has allowed them to build some depth in different areas, particularly the offensive line.
Junior Ayden Gideon and freshmen Chase Tipton and Reid Morris have stepped up to fill some spots in that area while starters are out on quarantine.
“That’s one thing we talked about yesterday, that the one good thing about it is that we have had some kids that had to step into some roles that wouldn’t have had to. It’s actually given us a little bit of depth on the offensive line, so that’s been good,” Collums said. “We’re so thin there that we need as much depth as we can get. Ayden (Gideon) is a guy we have had to put in a starting position, and he’s gotten a lot better. Chase (Tipton) has played some center. He’s a young kid, a ninth-grader that got some reps with the first team, and Reid (Morris) has gotten some reps.”
Collums has liked the way his returning skill players have looked so far in practice.
“Fabian (Sproulls) at running back has looked really good in practice, and of course Dylan (Christian) is looking good again,” Collums said. “Chandler (Woodham) is looking good. Both of our quarterbacks have looked really good. Tyler (Lann) is looking better and better, and Clay (Tacker) has taken a big stride forward. He had a really good practice on Wednesday.”
Smithville is scheduled to open up the season at home this Friday against Belmont, their regular season-opening opponent, but a game they missed out on in 2020 with the late start to the season.
“We have been playing them the first game for about eight years or so. Last year, we didn’t get to play them, and our guys are excited to play them,” Collums said. “It’s always a battle with them, and they are very physical It’s good for us because it kick starts us to play somebody that physical. We don’t know a whole lot about them. They lost some people, and we didn’t see them play last year a whole bunch. Coach (Jason) Coker will do what he does on offense and defense, so it’s a matter of what kind of players they have got. We know what they’re going to run.”
The Noles will look forward to their usual rivalry the next week at Hatley, which will be the first game for the Tigers coming out of a two-week virtual period for the school.
“It was a scare when we found out about them being virtual that we may lost that game, but we have it worked out where we’re going to be able to play as of right now<” Collums said. “Hopefully nothing will happen. Everybody is wanting us to play that game, and the kids want to play it.”