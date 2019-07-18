With losing no players from last season and having all five starters back, Smithville boys’ basketball coach Nick Coln wanted to challenge his team this summer.
Coln set up a tough summer schedule that included a 5A school in Saltillo coming to Smithville and also took his team to a summer tournament at Ingomar.
“I have tried some different things as far as different defenses and different offenses just to see what works. All in all, I have been pleased with this summer,” Coln said. “We won some good games, and we hung with some larger schools like Saltillo, which is a really good program that I think went to Jackson last year, and Aberdeen, which is always athletic and always a rival for us. We went to Ingomar and had a really challenging week there. I just wanted to see what we had as far as against some better competition.”
Several key players for the Noles also play football and had to split their time between the two sports during the summer, but Coln said he saw plenty of bright spots with the entire team.
“I think we’re fine this summer. We had some games where we missed some key guys, and our football guys aren’t in basketball shape right now,” he said. “But all in all, with everyone coming back from last year’s team, I thought we have looked good at times. There are times we need to work on things, but it’s summer and it gives me an idea of where to go as far as what each individual player needs to do when we get back in August, and what we need to do as a team.”
Smithville will have plenty of experience coming back with senior starters Brian Coxey, Octavion Miller and Jamarcus Walton and juniors Khirei Standifer and Blake Williams. Senior Mason Blair split time between starting and coming off the bench last season, and Coln said he has big expectations for all six and saw positives from them during the summer.
“Khirei has grown up a lot as a point guard. Blake Williams always plays his tail off. Brian and Mason are our shooters, and they have to hit shots,” Coln said. “When we had some early games this summer and our legs were fresh, we made those shots, and when we got on the floor with some athletic teams, our legs sort of went.”
The Noles have also worked during the summer on shoring up their bench, which was limited at times due to injury last season.
“Chandler Woodham is someone who has improved as much or more than anybody. He’s our five-guy. He can back up Jamarcus or he could be starting. He’s helped us with rebounding,” Coln said. “Aden Casey didn’t play pretty much all of last year because of injury, and he’s a big key as far as our guard play. I think I have eight or ten guys that can play on any given night now.”
Coln named staying healthy as his No. 1 goal for next season.
“This is my sixth year here, and we have had one team stay healthy. We’ve had injuries like torn ACLs or a broken leg or a broken hand happen every year,” he said. “If we can stay healthy, when November rolls around, having everybody, we have plenty of time to get everyone clicking on the same page. I think once it starts clicking, we’re in a tough division with Ingomar, Baldwyn, Tremont, TCPS and Wheeler, but I think we can compete with those guys.”
His ultimate goal is to take the first Smithville boys’ basketball team to the state tournament in Jackson.
“We want to win the county tournament and the division, and we want to get to at least the second round of the playoffs, but our ultimate goal is to get to Jackson,” Coln said. “Boys’ basketball here has never been to Jackson, never been past the second round, and we have been to the first round for the last five years, but we’re tired of that. We have been there and got to host last year as division runner-up, but this group wants it and they put the work in.”