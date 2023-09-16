MANTACHIE – Just a couple of yards were all that separated Smithville from a game-winning touchdown.
Facing fourth-and-goal and a one-point deficit with a few ticks left in the game, Smithville quarterback Chandler Brunetti took the snap and was immediately met by the Mantachie defense, bringing him down well short of the end zone.
Mantachie came up with one final stop with virtually no time left to hang on for a 21-20 win Thursday night. The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-14 despite leading for most of the game, but they came back to earn the win.
“Like I told the guys, it’s two weeks in a row where we’ve had a close one, but it didn’t go our way this time,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “I would have liked to have kicked a field goal right there at the end, but the guy that we have kicking field goals hurt his ankle earlier in the game. We had to put somebody else in to do kickoffs, so we weren’t sure about kicking the field goal there.”
Neither team could muster a stop in the early goings with each of the first four possessions of the game ending in touchdowns. The first stop of the game came on a lost Mantachie (3-1) fumble near the Smithville (2-2) five-yard line, and the two teams traded punts until halftime after that.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, and our kids did a great job in the second half of gang-tackling and getting to where they needed to be,” Collums said. “I’m proud of them for that.”
Mantachie’s option offense primarily ran through Levi Ellis and Garret Hopkins, and they punctuated the end of the Mustangs’ first two drives with touchdown runs.
With Mantachie trailing entering the fourth quarter, Hopkins took a handoff near midfield and ripped through the Smithville defensive line before getting dragged down inside the 10. Ellis scored his second rushing touchdown of the night shortly after for what stood as the game-winning score following a successful extra point.
The final drive was the second of back-to-back drives that ended deep in Mantachie territory for Smithville. Injuries at the kicker position ruled out a field goal.
“We’ve shown a lot of heart the last two weeks,” Collums said. “We’ve got to learn off this and try to get better offensively. We’ve still got a little while before region play, and we’ve still got some tough teams ahead. We had a tough one this week, and we’ve got another tough team in Hamilton next. We’ll have to be prepared because their a whole different type of team.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Mantachie’s defense came up with two stops late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 21-20 lead.
Point Men: Ellis and Hopkins combined for 312 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “Our offense has done really well the last couple of weeks, but we’re still struggling on defense. That’s just as much my fault as it is anybody else’s.” - Collums
Notes
• Both teams lost fumbles inside the opponent’s 10-yard line.
• Brunetti completed 12 of 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.
• Conner Dabbs had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Smithville.
