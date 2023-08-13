After getting off to a slow start last year, the Smithville Seminoles surprised some people by finishing the year strong and reaching the playoffs. With almost everyone back, the Noles hope to continue to surprise people this year.
“Last year, things started off really slow and it was a very frustrating year early on, but these guys came to work every day and weren’t satisfied with losing,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “At one point, I didn’t think that it was any way that we were going to make the playoffs, but we started to get better and everything started clicking. Making the playoffs last year with this group was a huge accomplishment for us, and I’m excited to see what they can do this year.”
The Noles return 15 seniors to their roster this year with most of them receiving heavy amounts of starting minutes.
“I didn’t realize that until I counted them up the other day but having that many seniors around to lead our younger guys is going to be big,” Collums said. “We had some guys benefit from having to step up as leaders during their junior year last year Barker (O’Brian), Braden (Sanders), Jeremiah (Brooks) and of course Chandler (Brunetti).”
Smithville got a chance to see their senior-heavy group in action during two spring games against Red Bay and Lynn, Alabama.
“That was the first time that we’ve had a spring game in a long time,” Collums said. “Being able to coach off of that film and seeing some of the mistakes that we made in the spring game helped us correct them in the summer. That was one less thing that we had to worry about going into the fall. The biggest thing that I saw was our guys were learning the offense, and guys have been picking up on things pretty quickly.”
Smithville will remain in class 1A and face somewhat new division rivals in Okolona, West Lowndes and Vardaman.
“I think our division is going to be pretty competitive and any of those four teams can win the region,” Collums said. “The good thing is that none of us have played a game yet and we’re already in the playoffs. Us and Okolona have been in the same region for a long time, and we haven’t seen West Lowndes and Vardaman in a few years. We know they have a really good coaching staff and good players, so I feel like it’s going to be a battle.”
The Noles will head to East Union for their jamboree before kicking off the regular season at home against Belmont.
“We’re looking forward to that Belmont game just because it’s the first one of the season,” Collums said. “Hatley and Hamilton are two big rivalry games that we always look forward to, and we’ve got a couple of teams on there that we haven’t played in a long time like Mooreville, Mantachie and Walnut. I think everyone in Smithville and TCPS is looking forward to the game that we play each other because it’s kind of turned into a really big rivalry game.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.