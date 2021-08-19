The Smithville Seminoles have had tough luck the last two seasons, missing the playoffs in both, but they are looking forward to a return to the postseason, playing some of their traditional opponents.
“We are excited about going back to our old division, kind of our home division and teams that we traditionally have played around here. It’s going to be tough still,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “You still have Biggersville, which lost some seniors but they have some good ones coming back. TCPS had a big senior class, but rumors are that they have some transfers. It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited about playing those teams we’re used to playing.”
The Noles won just two games after getting shut down to start the season with three positive COVID cases, but were also working a lot of new starters into the mix.
This year, they have a large senior class coming back that Collums said has done a good job of leading the way.
“Nobody enjoyed last season, but after that last game, that next Monday morning, we met with the team and then we met with the seniors and talked to them about what we wanted out of them, and everything that we have requested from them, they have given us, plus more,” Collums said. “We don’t have to do a whole lot of yelling because the seniors have done a really good job and stepped up this summer and this whole offseason.”
Another positive for the Noles has been having a normal summer, which Collums thinks would have helped with the experience factor last season.
“Not having 7-on-7 last summer, we had so many kids coming back last year that had never really played on a Friday night under the lights, and there were no JV games the year before,” he said. “Some of those guys, junior high as seventh-graders was the last time they had played in a game. That was a big thing for us last year was not having those preseason games and then not having 7-on-7, and we just had a lot of guys that hadn’t had game experience, and we threw them into the fire. It was kind of a learning experience every week, but I think it’s going to help us this year.”
Smithville also dealt with key injuries during the season, and Collums hopes more time in the weight room can combat that.
“Last year, we had some key injuries, and I feel like a lot of those were a result of not being in the weight room and not like we normally are,” he said. “I know everybody had the same problem, but on our side, that was the result of us having so many injuries.”
Smithville opens the season with four non-division games against Belmont, Hatley, Hamilton and Alcorn Central.
“Not getting those first few games last year, we had some games that were winnable, and if you get that first win, the season could have been better,” Collums said. “Getting those pre-division games back this year is going to be huge for us.”