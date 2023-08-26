SMITHVILLE - Despite the humidity thicker than a Louisiana bayou, the Smithville Seminoles started their season off with a 13-0 shutout win against Belmont on Friday.
From kickoff to the final play, both teams felt the pressure from the recent heat Friday night.
“It’s been a crazy, crazy first couple of weeks of practice. You know it’s been hot all week long, so we haven’t been able to get outside a whole lot,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Despite all that, these kids have a different attitude this year. You know they’ll battle through it, the heat and the humidity.”
A kickoff by the Seminoles and a fumble from the Cardinals gave the Seminoles a little room to breathe as the sun bore down on the field. A short back-and-forth of turnovers near midfield and another fumble from the Cardinals created the opening the Seminoles were looking for.
The Seminoles gained ground with successful passes from Chandler Brunetti to Barker O’Brian and Parker Dean of 11 and 14 yards, putting the Seminoles at the Cardinal’s 20-yard line. Flags began to fly as the Seminoles tried to dive deeper into the Cardinals' territory, forcing the Seminoles to give up 10 yards, and eventually, the ball.
The Seminoles fought back as the Cardinals fumbled again, but the momentum was short-lived with an interception by the Cardinals to end the first quarter with the score knotted at zero. Unable to keep their hands on the ball, the Cardinals started the second quarter with another fumble, putting the ball right back in the hands of the Seminoles at their own 31-yard line.
A handoff to Connor Dabbs gained the Seminoles five yards, but they were not done there. On second down with five yards to go at the 36-yard line, a big pass from quarterback Brunetti to O’Brian turned into a 64-yard run and a touchdown for the Noles.
A missed field goal left the score 6-0 with over 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Heat breaks and timeouts for water pushed the second quarter past sunset and as the sun went down, the humidity rose, blanketing the field in a light haze.
As the Cardinals attempted to overtake the Seminoles at midfield, an interception by Dean turned into a 25-yard run for the Noles. A flag on the play for a holding penalty put the Seminoles right back on the Cardinals’ 40-yard line to round out the second quarter.
With the sun fully set the water vapor in the air began to thicken, drenching the players, field and ball for the start of the third quarter. The Seminoles dug in and began the slippery slope of tug of war that would last the whole third quarter.
The Seminoles pushed Belmont back to their 10-yard line, but the Cardinals were not letting them through. After an attempted field goal by the Noles, the Cardinals pushed back to midfield before the final quarter.
“We just told our guys at halftime that we have to keep battling and at one point, we’ll be rewarded, and that’s what happened,” Collums said.
The Seminoles wasted no time getting back to the Cardinals’ 20-yard line. A short scuffle between players on the field brought it all to a brief halt but once the Seminoles got the stands fired up again, they set their sights on the goal line.
With seven minutes left on third and goal, a successful touchdown completion from Brunetti to O'Brian was followed by a successful extra point attempt, bringing the score to 13-0. With time running out, the Cardinals made one last push, but a fumble at their 32-yard line all but called the game, resulting in a Smithville win.
The Noles will hit the road on Friday to face off against their rivals, Hatley, for Week 2.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.