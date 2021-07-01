The Smithville Seminoles have plenty of starters returning from last season, but coach Chad Collums is impressed with what he has seen so far this summer from some new turnouts that will boost his roster in the upcoming season.
“Summer has been really good as far as our workouts and all. We have had really good turnouts, and we have had some kids that are deciding to play football that haven’t been playing that will help us out a lot,” Collums said. “We have a bunch of young kids out here now, some junior high kids that have shown up, and that’s going to be good for our junior high program and our program in the future.”
It’s the second week for the Noles to come out to a weekly 7-on-7 gathering at Hatley, and Collums said the competition has been beneficial so far for his team.
“This is really good for us because we have gotten better from where we were last Monday when we played to this week. It’s been huge steps in the right direction,” he said.
In last Wednesday’s action, Smithville was tested by playing several larger schools.
“Today, we played Amory, South Pontotoc and Aberdeen,” Collums said. “That’s really good for us in competing and everything, and our guys showed a lot of guts today.”
Smithville loses just a small handful of starters from last season and brings in a large upcoming senior class.
“We have had a few guys show out well so far this summer, basically the guys that started last year and got a lot of playing time,” Collums said. “You can tell this summer how far ahead they are this year, and I can’t really put a finger on one because they have all gotten better.”
Collums said he has seen positives from both returning starters and in some of his newer players.
“Chandler (Woodham) with his size and with what he’s able to do is an obvious choice for someone who has looked good so far. He’s definitely 100 percent back after separating his shoulder in basketball, and he looks good right now,” Collums said. “Tyler (Lann) has looked really good. We have receivers that have stepped up like Jake Jarrett, and we have a new kid, Jordan Neese, who has looked good this summer. Both Christian brothers, Dylan and Ryan, they have grit about them and have played really well.”