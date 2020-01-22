WHEELER – When Mason Blair got hot, Smithville took off.
The senior guard buried four 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Seminoles pull away to a 54-41 win over Wheeler in the Division 2-1A opener for both teams last Tuesday night.
Smithville was clinging to a 22-16 lead at halftime, as its shots just weren’t falling.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime – we’ve got to make shots to make them come out; they pack it in so tight,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said.
The Seminoles did just what their coach wanted. Khirei Standifer sparked a 9-0 run early in the third quarter with three steals. His third of those swipes led to Blair’s first made 3-pointer after missing his first four attempts.
He made three more as Smithville outscored Wheeler 22-9 in the quarter.
“Shooting is just really mental to me sometimes,” Blair said. “I just sat down and thought about my shot and thought about what I could fix and came out the second half and shot it.”
Blair finished with 17 points, while Standifer had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.
After shooting 33.3 percent from the floor in the first half, Smithville shot 46.2 percent in the second.
Wheeler, meanwhile, missed its first 14 shots from 3-point range and finished 3 of 19.
“Defensively we picked up the pressure a little bit, extended the zone, and I think that was the turning point of the game,” Coln said.
Jacob James led the Eagles with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Blair started Smithville’s 9-0 run with a layup, and Standifer followed with a steal and layup to give the Noles a 28-18 lead.
Point Maker: Standifer shot 7 of 14 from the field.
Talking Point: “To be 1-0 in this new season, as we say, is a great feeling.” – Coln
(G) Wheeler 60, Smithville 31
Brittany Oswalt scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the first half as Wheeler cruised. Brianna Mason had 13 points and Jayden Lowery 10. Carli Cole scored 10 to lead Smithville.