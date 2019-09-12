Smithville continued its hot start to the season, dominating in a 33-7 road win at Mantachie on Friday night.
“We didn’t really play our best, and I thought we weren’t on point per say,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “But we handled business and played very physical and fast on defense. We swarmed to the ball really well. We have played really good defense so far this season, and that’s what we’re hanging our hats on.”
Running back Jabril Smith set the Seminoles off on a good start, scoring on a seven-yard run in the first quarter and then breaking loose for a 79-yard TD run in the second quarter.
“Jabril got us started off well offensively, and we were able to mix in some ground and some pass,” Campbell said. “We were very balanced, and then from there, they loaded the box on us, and we made some throws and catches.”
Octavion Miller scored also in the second quarter on a four-yard run, then got the passing game going as he found Dyllan Moffett for a 32-yard score in the third and connected with Jamarcus Walton on a 10-yard touchdown in the third.
“What makes us so good is that we don’t have one guy you can key on,” Campbell said. “If you try to take away one guy, the others step up and make plays. Jamarcus and Dyllan each had a touchdown, and of course Landon (McMellon) is going to get his catches. Will Reeves had a big catch to convert a first down early in the game, and Jabril caught some passes coming out of the backfield. Octavion did a great job of running the ball when the pocket collapsed.”
Smith rushed for 143 yards on 15 carries, while Miller rushed for another 69 yards and was 10 of 21 passing for 118 yards. Moffett was the leading receiver with three catches for 49 yards. McMellon also had three catches for 35 yards.
Campbell praised his entire defensive unit, but Blake Williams led the way with 17 tackles.
“Blake was everywhere and did a great job,” Campbell said. “Dyllan had some good tackles for us, and Taylor Tipton had some big pass deflections in the secondary for us. I think we still have a long way to go as far as clicking on offense, but we’re playing good defense and allowing our offense to make the plays they need to. We still have a lot to clean up and get better. We’re not playing our best football yet, which is a good thing because we have room to improve and the sky is the limit.”
The Noles open up division play at home on Friday, hosting Noxapater, which finished second in its division last season.
“They are picked as one of the favorites in our division, and they have a lot of size and speed. Their offensive line is really big and athletic, and it’s the same thing with their defensive line,” Campbell said. “They are going to be a great test. Their quarterback (KD Carter) can fly and has big time speed. They are going to run right at you, so you have to make sure you can tackle them. We have to be really sound on defense and have to do a better job of making the first tackle and making sure everyone is running to the football. If you miss that quarterback, he’s gone.”