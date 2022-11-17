The Smithville Seminoles knew Friday’s first-round matchup against Simmons would be a challenge, but more challenges came up later on, causing Smithville to fall 54-0 as its season came to an end.
Sophomore running back Carson Spann had to slide over to the quarterback position in the absence of Chandler Brunetti. Smithville coach Chad Collums said that Spann did a solid job filling in that position, but the team had trouble matching the Blue Devils' speed.
“It’s kind of been the same story for us all year long, and I don’t know if we ever had a full roster this year,” Collums said. “The flu bug hit us a bit, and Chandler wasn’t able to play, so we relied on Carson to step into the quarterback position. Carson does a really good job at quarterback even though he usually plays running back. We had some other kids out sick as well, and it was just impossible for us to match or adjust to the speed of a team like Simmons without our full team.”
The Noles had a tough time getting things going on offense, but Collums applauded the defensive play of Conner Dabbs and Daniel Dobbs.
“On offense, we weren’t really able to move the ball as effectively as we have over these past few games, but we started playing a little better on defense in the second half,” Collums said. “I thought Conner Dabbs played a great game on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. We’ve kind of moved Daniel Dobbs all over the place on defense, going from corner to outside linebacker due to injuries, and he had a pretty good game.”
Smithville finishes the season with a 4-8 record and a 3-4 record in the division. Collums believes that all the experience that his players gained this year will have them better prepared for next year.
“We started off the season with a bunch of guys that hadn’t played a whole lot in the past few years, but we had a lot of guys step into some different roles due to injuries and get some experience,” Collums said. “We’ll be a lot more experienced next year, but there are some things that we’ll need to get done in the offseason. We’ve still got some growing to do as a team, and next year’s junior class will have to step into some leadership roles. If we can get those things down, I’m really excited for next season.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.