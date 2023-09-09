SMITHVILLE - The Smithville Seminoles dug in at their one-yard line on Friday night in a nail-biting 26-24 victory over Walnut.
“I have never been as proud of a group of guys as I am tonight,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “It’s been a grueling week of practice this week and these guys just stepped up, and I’m just so proud of them.”
With clear skies and cool weather, Friday night brought a classic southern football game to the Seminoles’ field. The game opened with a textbook first quarter of back and forth, winding down the clock with seamless transitions, but there were not a lot of gains on either side.
A takeaway by Smithville at the six-minute mark presented the opportunity for an early lead. Chandler Brunetti connected on a pass to Parker Dean at midfield, and he took the reception all the way down to the 11-yard line. Another pass to Dean sealed the deal for a touchdown, and a successful extra point by Braden Sanders set the score to 7-0.
The Wildcats immediately answered back with several handoffs to Kemarrian Gray as he gained constant ground. An option to Gray near the 20-yard line was rushed in for a touchdown.
Looking to get ahead with a two-point conversion, Zyler Clifton took the handoff and got in, putting Walnut up 8-7 to round out the first quarter. Neither team was able to gain significant ground in the second until the Seminoles broke through the Wildcats’ defense at the six-minute mark.
Brunetti found Barker O’Brian on a pass to give Smithville its second touchdown of the night, and Sanders drilled the extra point to put the score at 14-8 to end the first half. As the second half started flags began to fly, neither team was backing down.
The Wildcats were eager to pull back into the lead with Gray leading the charge, receiving passes and handoffs until the Wildcats were at the red zone. A handoff into a mob of players forced the ball over the goal line, and another successful two-point conversion put Walnut ahead 16-14 to start the second half.
The two extra points scored by the Wildcats put pressure on the Seminoles as the ball came back into their hands at midfield. Brunetti marched Smithville down to the five-yard line with a string of completions and carries.
Brunetti kept the ball for himself once again and charged right through the center of the Wildcats’ defense to score a touchdown. The Seminoles went for two, but the pass was incomplete, leaving the score at 20-16.
The Wildcats barreled back down the field, putting themselves back at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line in just two minutes in the third. A vertical shot caught for a touchdown, and another two-point conversion by Gray, showed the Wildcats were not going down without a fight.
With the score at 24-20, the fourth quarter was a nailbiter from start to finish. A fumble by the Wildcats near midfield was recovered by Smithville’s Ben Frederick, and it was immediately followed by a huge touchdown completion from Brunetti to O'Brian.
The score was knotted at 26-24 after the failed two-point conversion. Both teams were determined to hold their lines and refused to let either gain significant yardage.
With just three minutes left in the game, the Wildcats launched their last major offensive drive. Clifton found the end zone on a carry, but an illegal block in the back against Walnut wiped away the score.
The Wildcats were forced back to the 45-yard line with just a minute and 30 seconds left. Walnut clawed its way back towards the end zone, but Smithville’s defense dug in at their own one-yard line and held the Wildcats out.
“We’re going to take this victory right here, and we’re going to build on it,” Collums said. “We got Mantachie next week, so we just have to have another good week of practice.”
