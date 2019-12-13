SMITHVILLE – It was the battle of two undefeateds on Friday night as Smithville faced off with Tremont in the championship game of their tournament.
The Eagles came into the game with an 11-0 record, but the Seminoles exploded in the second half for the 55-43 victory to stay undefeated on the season with an 8-0 record.
“It was just a really hard fought game on both sides. Both teams gave it everything, and I thought we had some turnovers early that let them hit some big threes,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “We weren’t taking care of the ball and taking bad shots, and being down two at the half, I told them we have to clean it up. They were killing us inside with the two bigs, and Blake (Williams), Chandler (Woodham) and Octavion (Miller) did a heck of a job, especially fourth quarter. I don’t think they got a basket in the paint then. We had some big steals and hit some free throws and big shots.”
The Seminoles and the Eagles came out tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Brian Coxey and Mason Blair each sank threes for the Noles, while Khirei Standifer and Blake Williams also had baskets. Chandler Woodham was a perfect 4 for 4 from the line in the first.
The game stayed tight in the second quarter as the Eagles went into the half with a 27-25 advantage. Coxey and Standifer combined for nine of Smithville’s 11 points in the second, while Woodham also had a basket.
Standifer tied the game immediately coming out of the half, and the two continued to trade the lead back and forth. Mason Blair hit a three to make it 30-29 at one point, and Blake Williams hit a pair from the line for another lead.
Coxey drained a pair of threes in the third, each time to give Smithville the lead, the second time for good at 41-38 late in the quarter.
“Brian came up big tonight. He was our leading scorer from last year and has kind of taken a back seat to some of those younger guys,” Coln said. “He’s fine with that because he’s a team player, but I challenged him before the game and said, ‘You’re a senior, and you have to step up and get it done.’ He stepped up and hit some big shots. This was his night tonight and sort of his coming out from last year.”
Standifer closed out the third with a layup to make it 43-40, and Coxey added to the lead to open the fourth. The Eagles scored to cut it to three, but that would be their final field goal of the night. Woodham had a couple of key baskets late, and he and Standifer sealed the win from the line in the final quarter.
Coln called it a team effort and praised Blake Williams’ effort on defense. Williams had been the Noles’ leading scorer in the previous two wins but was limited due to foul trouble.
“Blake is our motor. When he’s going, we’re all going. He’s everywhere, and he’s just that guy you want on your team that does a little bit of everything,” Coln said. “He’s averaging a triple-double a game. He twisted his ankle last night, iced it and then he plays the whole game tonight if he’s not in foul trouble. He’s going to give you everything he’s got. The other guys are starting to step in with that. Chandler being our really only true post player, and he’s just a sophomore so he’s still learning, but he’s got some talent and some skills. He has a good head on his shoulders, and when Jamarcus went down, he said he has to step up and do it, and he’s doing a tremendous job.”
Standifer led the Noles with 16 points, followed by Coxey’s 15 points and Woodham’s 14 points.
“When you have three guys in double digits, and we have four guys now probably averaging double digits, you can’t key on one,” Coln said.
Girls consolation: Smithville 49, Tremont 14
The Lady Noles improved to 2-0 against Tremont with another dominating win. Orlandria Smith had 25 of Smithville’s 49 points.
Thursday: Noles dominate, Lady Noles fall to Vardaman
Smithville opened their tournament with a 57-17 win over Vardaman with a running clock.
Blake Williams led the way with 22 points.
The Lady Noles took the loss against Vardaman, 47-31, as Orlandria Smith finished with 14 points.