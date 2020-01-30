INGOMAR – Ingomar’s one-two scoring punch of seniors Clayton Stanford and Nathan Weeden landed a Division 2-1A knockout Friday against visiting Smithville.
Stanford, a forward, scored 17 points and Weeden, a guard, added 14 to lead the Falcons to a 57-41 victory.
Ingomar remained unbeaten at 26-0 overall and 3-0 in the division.
“We’re trying to go 1-and-0 every night,” Stanford said. “That keeps us playing hard. Being undefeated is not on our minds … just trying to win the big one.”
Smithville entered the game unbeaten in the division and left 19-4 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Point guard Khirei Standifer scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles. Standifer, Brian Coxey and Mason Blair hit first-quarter 3-pointers to cut Ingomar’s lead to 15-11.
Stanford scored 10 of his points in the first half to give the Falcons a 28-15 halftime lead.
Weeden’s runner at the buzzer capped a 7-0 Ingomar run to end the half. The Falcons outscored the Seminoles 13-4 in the second quarter.
“The difference (in the second quarter) was we started attacking the goal more,” Stanford said. “We held them to like four points in the second quarter.”
Smithville coach Nick Coln believes Ingomar’s size around the goal with Stanford, Nyheim Jones and Tyson Smithey was the difference.
“Ingomar is so big and so long. They do a good job closing the gaps,” he said. “We got lax in the second quarter, but I think we came back and showed some fight.”
A 3-point play by Stanford and a short baseline jumper by Weeden gave the Falcons a 19-point lead late in the third quarter. Done the stretch, Ingomar connected on 5-for-6 from the line.
Smithville’s Coln says this game prepared his team for its final two division home games against Tremont and Baldwyn.
“It was good to come into this environment and play a team like this,” he said.
(G) Ingomar 48, Smithville 27
Seventh grade point guard Kylee Johnson connected on three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Lady Falcons, who improved to 8-17 overall and to 2-1 in the division.
Kylie Faulkner led Smithville with her 8 points.