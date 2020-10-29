Smithville had held the edge by a long shot in its rivalry with Tupelo Christian Prep, but the Eagles got their first win over the Seminoles in program history on Thursday night.
The Seminoles were shut out 57-0 as TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday accounted for all eight touchdowns.
“Smithville is a great program, and they beat us last year in a close one,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. “Up until last year, it hasn’t been close.”
Smithville kept it close early in the game, thanks to its defense forcing four turnovers in the first half, three of those by Blake Williams.
Williams forced and recovered a fumble on a Holiday run on the Eagles’ first possession, then came through with an interception on the next drive.
The momentum was short-lived as John Avery Herrod came up with an interception of his own after a couple of Smithville penalties and a 7-yard catch by Chandler Woodham.
The Eagles put up three touchdowns as Holiday found Herrod and John Paul Yates on touchdown passes and scored on a 5-yard run himself.
Williams came through again on defense with another interception as the Eagles were threatening again in Smithville territory.
“Blake played really well with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a catch, and I’m not sure how many tackles he had,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We didn’t think we would get him back for the rest of the year, and then he gets to come back and does some really good things.”
Dylan Christian picked off Holiday for the fourth turnover of the night, but the Eagles called a late timeout and scored on their next drive as the time ran out in the first half to lead 29-0
They added three more touchdowns in the second half.
Defensive challenge
“I am proud of our defense. We knew going in that we were going to have to run the ball, have long drives and run the clock, and we weren’t able to do that,” Collums said. “It snowballed in the second half. They scored three touchdowns in the last five minutes, and we got them to fourth down on a couple of those. Khi being as athletic as he is was able to make plays, but it was big for our defense to have four turnovers, all of those on Khi.”
Smithville was hampered by an injury early in the game to starting quarterback Tyler Lann.
“Clay (Tacker) stepped in, and he’s young so it was good to get him some playing time. He had a good looking pass there to Blake and did some good things,” Collums said. “Losing Tyler put us in a bind on offense and defense and especially on special teams because he’s our only punter. We had Blake Duncan step in there, who had never done it before, and he did a good job.”
Smithville continues its tough division slate ths week by traveling to defending state champion Nanih Waiya.
“They have big, athletic kids and are a hard-nosed football team,” Collums said. “Everybody knows what they are going to do offensively, and it’s just a matter of stopping them. They have a good running back and a really good offensive line. The next two weeks, it’s going to be good for us to get experience against good teams of that caliber.”