SMITHVILLE – Simply put, it wasn’t fun to be a Smithville Seminole on Friday night. The Noles were flat out hammered at home by the defending division and North Half champion Biggersville 40-10 for their first competition loss of the season.
Smithville’s lone touchdown came on defense, on a scoop and score by Dayton Hipps.
“Dayton is a huge part on both sides of the ball,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “He’s very vital and reliable on the offensive line and at outside linebacker and is a huge part of our defense. Dayton gives you 110 percent every time he’s on the field.”
The Lions got the ball first and got three straight first downs to cross midfield, but Ryan Christian and Chandler Woodham helped force a stop. The offense couldn’t do anything with it as two straight runs by Dylan Christian and a missed connection with Kendall Thompson forced the punt.
A swarm tackle and a solo effort from Cayden Reeder helped slow down the Lions offense, but a penalty aided Biggersville in getting the opening touchdown. The offense came back out on the field and even though Tyler Lann tried and nearly succeeded, the Noles went three and out.
After a booming punt, the defense came back out. Woodham and Dayton Hipps made back to back stops and the first quarter ended with Ryan Christian’s touchdown-saving tackle. The Lions had the ball on the Smithville 12 to start the second, but Ryan Christian jumped on a fumble and gave the Noles the ball back.
That turn of good fortune gave new life and the power running of Dylan Christian moved the ball into Biggersville territory.
Chandler Brunetti alternated with Lann at quarterback and got the Noles into the red zone. After Brunetti was hit for a loss, Dylan Christian’s run set up a third and two at the 14-yard line, but the pass fell short. The field goal team came out and Lann’s kick was right on the money to cut the lead to 7-3.
On the next drive, the defense was gashed for a first play touchdown but a flag saved the Noles for the moment. It was all for naught, however, as the Lions scored on a 71-yard touchdown two plays later to go up 13-3.
Biggersville kept the momentum, recovering a fumble at the 41-yard line on the second play of the next possession. After giving up a first down, the defense forced back-to-back incompletions before Jordan Neese snagged a pick with 16 seconds left in the first half, but the offense was unable to capitalize.
Smithville’s offense went three and out to open the third quarter, but after the punt, Hipps made back-to-back plays on defense, including a third-down hit on the quarterback to force a fourth down.
A fake punt caught the defense off guard, and two plays later, the Lions scored again and went up 21-3 after a two-point conversion.
Again, the Nole offense found it tough sledding and went nowhere for another three and out. Lann fielded a low snap on the punt and took off running, getting a large chunk of the yardage but not the first down.
The defense could do nothing as the Lions racked up another touchdown. However, the Noles got a shimmer of hope as an illegal touch call on the onside kick gave the ball to them. The drive looked like another dud, but Lann’s third down keeper moved the sticks.
Lann went to the pass, but three straight incompletions killed the drive. The offense stayed out on fourth down but the pass from Lann to Dylan Christian gave the ball back to the Lions.
The fourth quarter began with back-to-back positive plays by Woodham and Dylan Christian, and Conner Dabbs saved a touchdown. Hipps and Woodham teamed up to limit the first-down carry, but another touchdown on the next play saw the lead grow even further.
The next drive stalled on a sack, but early in Biggersville’s next drive, their quarterback fumbled, and it was picked up by Hipps, who scooped and scored a touchdown on the gift. Lann’s extra point was good to cut the lead to 34-10.
The Noles kept the door open when Barker O’Brian recovered the onside kick. After a timeout by the Noles, Lann was hit by a host of Lions and an intentional grounding penalty.
Clay Tacker came in at quarterback, and the Lions scored on the next play on a pick six.
The Seminoles hope to bounce back this Friday night as they travel to Falkner.