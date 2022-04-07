This year’s girls' and boys' powerlifting state championship saw 12 lifters from area schools make the podium on Friday and Saturday led by three seniors in Amory's JaTavious Ward, Nettleton's Emma Mask and Smithville's Jake Jarrett took home first place honors.
Ward dominated the scene at Jackson in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship as he placed first in the 132-weight class, and he also set a new state record for the squat.
“I’ve been coming in second for the past few years, so for me to break a record and come in first place is a big accomplishment for me,” Ward said. “My teammates really helped me get to this point because we always work out together and push each other to be the best we can be.”
Ward’s record for squat was 440, breaking the original record of 430, while his best on deadlift was 435 and for bench was 175.
"Last year, JaTavious (Ward) finished second in his class, and with him being a returning senior, I had really high expectations for him," Amory coach Zack Stephenson said. "He's met those expectations all year because every meet he's competed in he's finished first, and I'm super happy for him."
Smithville senior and returning state champion Jarrett walked away with his second straight first-place medal, this time in the 123-weight class on Saturday after lifting a total of 765 pounds.
"Jake (Jarrett) won in the 114 class last year, and to move into a different weight class and win it this year is very impressive," Smithville coach Chad Collums said.
On the day, Jarrett’s best on squats was 300, on deadlift was 315 and on bench was 150.
“Winning again means a lot because I started my sophomore year, and I’ve been doing it for a while and working out all year round since seventh grade because of football,” Jarrett said. “I’ve put a lot of work into this, and I’m a little upset that it’s over. I had a good run, and I’m happy with everything I’ve achieved through the years.”
On Friday, Mask claimed her first-place medal in the 132-weight class, finishing with a max deadlift of 310, a max squat of 295 and a max bench of 115.
“I never imagined myself getting the opportunity to go to state because in my past years of powerlifting, I’ve faced so many defeats,” Mask said. “I think those defeats have only made me work harder, and this was like God’s grace for me to get to go. I loved being in the element and just being in the coliseum was just amazing. I’ve had to work hard behind the scenes and in the offseason, and I’m so very thankful that I had been granted this one opportunity to get to go to state and by God’s grace, I was able to win.”
Nettleton also had four other ladies place in the top three as Savannah Harlow placed second in the 105-weight class, Marley Ford placed third in the 97-weight class, Autumn Jones placed third in the 132-weight class and K’Lee Capps placed third in the 114-weight class.
Nettleton's Morgan Braylock also placed fifth in her weight class.
“This is huge for our program,” Nettleton coach Seth Lee said. “We took six girls, and almost all of them made the podium. We also finished third as a team at state, so that was a pretty big deal because that was the first time that’s been done in about ten years.”
Amory’s boys also had two others make the podium with Ron Jenkins placing second in the 114-weight class, and Nathaniel Walker also placing second in the 181-weight class.
"Ron is the type of guy that you want around in any program that the school has to offer," Stephenson said. "He stepped in and has done everything that we asked him to do, and it paid off for him because he had his best day at state. Nathaniel has been first or second in every meet, so he was right on par where we thought he'd finish at state."
In the 198-pound weight class in Class 1A, Hamilton senior Gavin Lee placed second, finishing with a total weight of 1,120 pounds.
"He's worked extremely hard all year since finishing fourth at the state championship last year," Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. "He's pushed himself every week to try to increase his numbers, and he was able to post his highest competitive numbers to date at this year's championship."
Aberdeen senior Taniya Morris placed third in the 242-weight class, setting a personal best 250 on squat.
"After all the hype we had surrounding Taniya going to state, I was afraid that the extra pressure would start weighing on her, but it didn't effect her too much," Aberdeen coach Elisabeth Oliver said. "When they called her name, it was an amazing moment. The rest of our team screamed so loud that it seemed like the whole coliseum was cheering for Taniya. She has not only set the bar, but she has raised it for this program.
Smithville senior Tyler Bair placed third in the 165-weight class, lifting a total weight of 925 on Saturday.
"Tyler has gotten strong and better at every meet," Collums said. "We're trying to build our program up, and these younger guys seeing Tyler and Jake (Jarrett) compete at state and be successful will help us out in the long run."
Amory’s La’Kiereni Kelly on the girls' side and Jalyn Nathan and Jarquez Ivy on the boys' side also represented the Panthers at state.