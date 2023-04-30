HAMILTON - Blake Gosa got the Hamilton Lions going during last Tuesday’s rivalry game against Smithville, and his teammates joined in to cruise to a 12-2 win in Game 1 of their Class 1A first-round playoff series.
The Lions completed the sweep on Friday by outhitting Smithville 10-2 with Gosa and Evan Pounders combining for 11 strikeouts in an 11-2 victory to move on to the second round to face Biggersville.
“Blake’s been hot here lately at the plate,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “He lets the ball travel, and he doesn’t get off balance a whole lot. He’s really grown as a hitter, and the best thing about it is we’ll have him back for another year.”
After Chandler Brunetti hit a single and Carson Spann reached on an error, Smithville scored a pair of runs in the first on Jeremiah Brooks’s double and Lane O’Brian’s RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
“We scored a couple of runs in the first, but we couldn’t get runners in scoring position much after that,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “We’ve had a hard time finding strikes, and it’s been the same problem for us all year.”
The Lions answered back with a six-run bottom of the first to take the lead. After Drake Pittman, Pounders and Noah Hester loaded the bases on a pair of hit-by-pitches and a walk, Suede Shows drove in Hamilton’s first run with a sac fly to right field.
Pounders scored the second run on a wild pitch, and Gosa followed with an RBI single to give Hamilton a 4-2 lead after courtesy runner Justin Verner also came home on an error. After Wyatt Baggett scored on a fielder’s choice and Chandler Cobb entered as Gosa’s courtesy runner, Pittman hit an RBI double to add to the Lions’ lead.
Hester hit a leadoff single to begin the bottom of the second, and Gosa continued to barrel the ball in the bottom of the second, smashing an RBI double to left field to put Hamilton up 7-2. The Lions put the game away with a five-run fourth inning to run-rule Smithville.
After JD Whitaker reached on an error, Wyatt Baggett hit an RBI double, and Gosa followed with an RBI single. Hamilton loaded the bases after a walk and hit-by-pitch, and Evan Pounders drilled a two-run double to put the Lions up 11-2. Pittman scored the final run of the night on a balk.
“When we got a quality pitch, we squared it up, and that’s one thing that we’ve been up and down with all year,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “When we hit that ball like that, we’re hard to beat, and we ended up having a great night against a rival to start the playoffs.”
Whitaker finished Game 1 for Hamilton with seven strikeouts, giving up four hits and only three walks through five innings. Smithville’s Hunter McCain, Clay Tacker and Bryson Wilson all took the mound for the Noles with Wilson tallying a pair of strikeouts.
Friday, Game 2: Hamilton 11, Smithville 2
Gosa finished with seven strikeouts and only gave up two hits in five innings, while Pounders pitched a perfect two innings and tallied four strikeouts during the 11-2 win on Friday to complete the sweep.
Noah Hester went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and adding two RBIs, while Wyatt Baggett also had a pair of hits, a double and two RBIs. Suede Shows contributed a pair of hits, while Gosa hit an RBI double in the third.
For Smithville, Clay Tacker hit a leadoff double in the first inning, while Lane O’Brian also picked up a base hit in the loss.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.