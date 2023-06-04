Monroe County was heavily represented during this year’s Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball all-star games as seven athletes were selected to participate on Saturday in Corinth.
In the Class 1A/2A game, Hamilton’s Drake Pittman, Evan Pounders and Wyatt Baggett competed on team East alongside Smithville’s Clay Tacker and Pearson Duke. In the Class 3A/4A game, Hatley’s Tyler Guin competed for the East team, while Nettleton’s Cade Oswalt played for the West.
“It was great,” Pittman said. “I just liked seeing everyone go out there and hit the ball. I don’t think it was ever a dull moment where we were just down or sad. We enjoyed the whole thing.”
The West team took an 11-7 victory over the East in the 1A/2A game. Pittman and Pounders both tallied base hits in the game, and Pittman also drove in a pair of runs with his single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I just went in with a ‘put the bat on the ball’ mentality,” Pittman said. “It wasn’t the best hit, but it got the job done. Going up against some of the best guys in 1A and 2A, I knew I had to keep the same mindset that I’ve had all year and put the bat on the ball.”
Duke scored a run and drew a walk for the East, while Baggett and Tacker also drew walks. Baggett also spent some time on the mound for his team.
In the 3A/4A game, Oswalt pitched a scoreless inning for the West in the sixth.
