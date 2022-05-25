BOONEVILLE – Several Monroe County athletes participated in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game last Tuesday as the North defeated the South 20-15.
For the South, TJ Fields, Jenari Bell and Braxton Cunningham represented Aberdeen, while Jaurquez Ivy and Jalyn Nathan represented Amory. Rye Howard represented Hamilton in the all-star game, while Ty Walton represented Nettleton.
“It was a good experience to play my last high school game here,” Aberdeen’s TJ Fields said. “Getting to play in this game with my teammates, Jenari (Bell) and Braxton (Cunningham), was a fun experience. I’ll have Jenari playing at Northeast with me, but I’ll miss Braxton going to Mississippi Delta.”
The North started with the ball on the South’s 46-yard line after Howard made the tackle. Ivy picked up a tackle-for-loss on second down, but a 13-yard pass from Oxford’s Michael Harvey to Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin moved the chains.
After the completion, the North moved deeper into the South’s territory, and Saltillo’s Tyler Smith scored on a 25-yard run to give the North a 7-0 lead after Booneville’s Guy Gillespie hit the PAT.
The South’s first possession ended in a three-and-out, but the offense saw more success in the second quarter. Walton stepped in at quarterback with the ball on the 20-yard line, and he picked up a first down on a pair of carries.
Walton connected with Field on a 21-yard pass, and Caledonia’s Curtavis Johnson kept the drive rolling with a 10-yard run. A sack and a hold pushed the South back, but they managed to get on the board on a 35-yard field goal by Water Valley’s Jon Surrette to cut the score to 7-3 with 6:20 left in the second.
The North took over at the 34-yard line, but the drive was stalled by the South’s defense as Nathan and Howard picked up tackles for no gain. After the stop, the South took over at the 19-yard line, but this drive ended quickly after a sack and an incompletion.
In the third quarter, the South got the ball on the 31-yard line, and the drive was stalled by the North. The South pulled off a fake punt as West Lowndes’ Frederick Rice picked up a first down and more on a 31-yard run.
After losing yards on third down, Starkville Academy’s Dylan Miller drilled a 30-yard field goal for the South to cut the score to 7-6. The South held the North on its first possession of the third with Bell coming through with a tackle.
After a turnover-on-downs, the North took over at the two-yard line, and a bad snap resulted in a safety that gave the South an 8-7 lead with 1:04 remaining. The North responded in the fourth, taking a 14-8 lead after Harvey connected with Booneville’s TJ Brown for a 53-yard touchdown pass.
After getting a stop, the North got the ball on the South’s 41-yard line and marched their way down to the one-yard line. Pontotoc’s Jordan Ball forced and recovered a fumble in the end zone, and he returned it 90 yards before being tackled at the 10.
Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips connected with Fields for an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the South a 15-14 lead with 5:09 left in the game.
“TJ (Fields) had a really good game, and he’s been known to make big plays like that one his entire high school career,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said.
Down by a point, the North managed to march its way down to the five-yard line with 47 seconds left, and Griffin punched in a touchdown run to take a 20-15 lead. With the ball on the 23-yard line, the South continued to fight as Walton found Fields for a 20-yard pass to move the chains, but the game ended on a last-second Hail Mary attempt.
After the game, Walton was awarded the Legacy Scholarship.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play my last game here,” Walton said. “I had a lot of fun, and I got to meet some great people and coaches. I’m really thankful to receive the Legacy Scholarship because it’s extra scholarship money, and I’m just glad that I was put in the bucket and got it.”