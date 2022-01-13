Getting the opportunity to cover my first Monroe County Tournament last week was surreal. I can specifically remember all those years of attending the tournament as a fan and watching Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley, Hamilton and Smithville go at it to show who’s the best in the county. I expected nothing less but to see some good, competitive basketball from all sides this year.
To our surprise, this years’ tournament was slightly shorter than the previous years due to Aberdeen dropping out of the tournament for reasons unknown. Aberdeen’s teams were originally scheduled to play on Friday against the winners of the Amory/Smithville boy’s game, and Amory/Hamilton girl’s game.
We were hit with more surprising news the very next day after finding out that their school was going virtual. What a great way to kick off the tournament, right? So, since Aberdeen was out the winners of the first two games on each side automatically advanced to the championship matches.
The tournament kicked off on Thursday with Amory going up against Smithville. The Noles put up a well-heartened effort in the first quarter, but the offensive juggernaut known as the Amory Panthers were too much for them to handle. Amory took a big lead at halftime and never let up to take a dominant win to advance to the championship game.
Amory and Hamilton’s girls headlined the second game on Thursday. This matchup was slightly more competitive than the previous one as the Lady Lions managed to keep it close with Amory for three quarters. The Lady Panthers cranked up their intensity in the final quarter to come away with a 20-point win.
Hatley and Hamilton boys’ game was one of the more interesting games of the night because it was hard for me to predict who would come out on top. The Lions had just come off a home win over Aberdeen a few days before the tournament, so their morale had to be pretty high going in.
Hamilton shot the ball extremely well the majority of the game to get the win and advance to face Amory in the championship game.
On Friday, I got to witness the most exciting game of the tournament, Smithville’s girls versus Hatley. When I say I was on the edge of my seat watching this one, I mean it. It was a back-and-forth, high-stakes game, and the crowd was going berserk the whole time.
Looking back at my notes, I counted 10 total lead changes in this one. The Lady Noles managed to come out on top in the last minute of the game in a narrow victory.
Before the girls’ championship game, a guy from Smithville asked me who I thought would win both games. I was fairly confident in Amory’s boys after seeing their performance against Smithville, but the girls’ game – I had little to no clue who would win that because of how equal Amory and Smithville’s girls are.
The Lady Panthers battled for 32 minutes to clinch their second straight tournament win, while the Panthers cruised to an easy win over Hamilton, making it their third straight year hoisting the Monroe County Tournament trophy.
This year’s tournament may have been shorter than usual, but it definitely did not lack exciting moments. Overall, I am just glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this event and watch the awesome teams that the county has to offer.