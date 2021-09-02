SMITHVILLE – Smithville may have only had eight varsity players available on Thursday night, but the Lady Noles made quick work of Shannon for their second-straight victory.
The Lady Noles grabbed the 3-0 sweep with set wins of 25-12, 25-4 and 25-9.
“We’re excited every day we get a match because I think almost everyone in the county is dealing with a much worse situation than we are,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “I did the same thing in basketball last year, and that’s if we have enough to play, we’re going to play. Plus I do feel like we have 10 or 12 girls that can fill a position and play well. We’re missing a few, but we’re just chugging on along.”
Smithville jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead after Tristin Price’s ace and kept it rolling through the first set. Shannon only got as close as three once, and the Lady Noles went up by double digits at 20-10 and won the final three points in the first set.
Breana Cathcart’s serving led the way in the second set win when she had four in a row at one point to roll to an 18-3 lead. Orlandria Smith had a kill for the next point, and Addi Duke closed out the second set with a pair of aces.
The Lady Red Raiders were the strongest early in the third set, getting to within one early and two later at 8-6, but Smith’s kill midway through opened up an 11-6 lead for Smithville. The Lady Noles won the next four points as well and finished off the final set and the match win with the last four points.
Smith finished with 11 kills and four aces, while Cathcart led the way with her nine aces, seven of which came in that second set. Price added six aces to the total, and Hallie Benson and Kyrsten Davis had three aces each.
“When Orlandria is on like that, we’re a pretty good team. If we can hit the ball to her and Tristin (Price) in the middle and we can set them up, we’re okay,” McCollum said. “Breana (Cathcart) is serving the ball really well right now, and the other night she had 13 aces in a row. We try to get everybody ready because we’re having to bring eighth- and ninth-graders in. I’m proud of all of them and hopefully we can just keep it going.”