New Amory defensive coordinator Chris Shoup and head coach Allen Glenn, who worked together at Tupelo previously, had often talked about the possibility of Shoup coming to Amory.
The timing was right this offseason as Shoup was approved in February as the new defensive coordinator.
“Allen was the guy that convinced me to come to Tupelo, and we have known each other before we coached together for many years,” Shoup said. “Our wives were really close when we were at Tupelo and rode to games together. It broke our hearts when he left, but we have been so proud of him and the job he has done at Amory. Every year, he talked to me about the possibility of coming back, and when Coach (Coty) Cox went into administration, we said we would get in touch. We were both super excited about the opportunity.”
Shoup started his coaching career in Monroe County as the defensive backs coach at Aberdeen, then made stops in Mooreville, North Pontotoc and Corinth, where he had his first defensive coordinator position. He has been at Tupelo for six seasons, four of those as co-defensive coordinator.
Amory returns nine of 11 starters on the defensive side of the football, one of the selling points Glenn pitched to Shoup.
“They didn’t have a great year overall on defense, but it’s a lot of experience and you can’t replicate that,” Shoup said. “It’s invaluable to kids. I feel that defensively, we’re going to be very athletic with a lot of returning skill players in the back end and the linebackers. Just talking to them and working through the schematics of what we’re going to do, those guys understand football. Coach Cox ran a variety of different coverages and blitzes with them, and we will do some similar things. We want to put as much speed on the field as we can because God blessed them with that, and our job is to get them to play as hard as they can and have all guys run to the football.”
Many of those skill players on defense will be playing both sides of the ball, and Shoup said he is looking forward to the challenge of utilizing two-way players.
“I’m a believer in getting the best players on the field as much as we can,” he said. “If you’re a football player, you’re a football player, and there are definitely some guys that will play both ways. Some will spot play, crucial times on defense because we know they are so valuable on offense as well.”
For every football team, spring practice is a time when players can get to know new coaches and coaches are able to begin to answer the questions of filling vacant positions. Shoup said one of the positives of spring football being canceled is that everyone is in the same boat in that situation.
“We were scheduled to play a spring game at Starkville against New Hope and losing that game is huge,” he said. “It does put us behind because in those practices, it’s a lot of fundamentals, teaching and moving guys around to figure out where they can go and fit in best. For me, it was going to be a chance to learn names, everyone’s abilities and to build a relationship with the kids. Hopefully we will get some extra time in fall practice before school starts where the kids are focusing on nothing but football.”
Some of the areas, Shoup hopes the Amory defense will improve in is stopping the run and limiting missed tackles.
“You always have to tackle better and have guys that are going to get the opposing player on the ground. Missed tackles are killer,” Shoup said. “We want to make sure we have all 11 guys running to the football so that if you do miss a tackle, someone else is there to help.
“We have really good players in our league that are designed to make you miss, and the only way to get them on the ground is more hats on the football and do damage when you get there.”
The Panthers finished out the 2019 season 8-4 and are primed for a strong 2020 season as well.
“We have to replace key pieces and find guys who can play different roles,” Shoup said. “I think the main thing that’s important is to find ‘alpha guys’ that can go out and take charge. A coach-led team can only take you so far, but a player-led team can carry you as far as you can go.”