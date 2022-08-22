mcj-2022-08-17-sports-brazilian-jujitsu

Students of Showdown Training Center include, bottom row, from left, Izik Madrid, AJ Umfress, TC Stanford and Xander Madrid; middle row, Kolton Lenemier, Cameron Dean, instructor Juice Madrid, Skyler McCool and Oliver Madrid; and back row, Joe Russo, Dave Dowdy, Matt Dowdy and Daniel Frayer.

 COURTESY

AMORY – Four Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students through Showdown Training Center – Matthew Dowdy, Oliver Madrid, Izik Madrid and Xander Madrid – recently competed at the championship level at the Landers Center in Southaven.

