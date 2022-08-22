AMORY – Four Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students through Showdown Training Center – Matthew Dowdy, Oliver Madrid, Izik Madrid and Xander Madrid – recently competed at the championship level at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Divisions are Gi, which requires a traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu uniform allowing opponents to grab the clothing and use it for control and submission, and No-Gi, in which competitors wear shorts and T-shirts.
For his division, Dowdy won gold in No-Gi and silver in Gi. Izik, 8, won gold in No-Gi and silver in Gi in his division, and Xander, 7, won and lost in the Gi and No-Gi divisions but did not place.
“Oliver turned 14 the day after competition. However, they didn’t have anyone in his age division to compete, so the option was to either get a voucher and just compete in the fall or he was going to compete with people older than him – 16, 17 and 30 pounds heavier with a skill level above. He chose to compete in the Gi division. He did not place but he did not get submitted either,” Juice said.
Oliver competed against a 22-year-old in No-Gi, but Juice said he held his own, even though he didn’t place.
“In Jiu-Jitsu, we don’t look at it as losing. You either win or you learn. I preach to my students all the time success is built on a mountain of failure. I would much rather learn from somebody that has a lot of failures because with that is a lot of experience versus learning from somebody who is an immediate success,” Juice said.
He has trained since 1991, and the values he instills and lessons he teaches aren’t like modern-day academies.
“You can word dojo or academy, but I typically use dojo with my place and try to make sure we incorporate some of the values I grew up with as a kid like bowing and addressing the instructor as a certain way while on the mats,” he said.
Jiu-Jitsu is mostly a grappling art rather than a striking art with predominantly submission holds. There are concepts and philosophies that mold a person’s character and personality. Juice’s aim through Showdown is to develop students’ character to better their communities rather than focus on techniques.
“One of the biggest lessons you’ll learn from studying the art of Jiu-Jitsu is a physical situation that is uncomfortable. You’re going to deal with a lot of pressure simply from somebody’s body weight or them grinding a forearm or knee in your face. Part of the discipline that you develop in time transfers into other situations in life,” he said.
Juice added letting emotions get involved in physical altercations lessens chances of winning.
“It helps you to learn how to think your way through problems, and it’s one of the things that sets grappling arts aside from striking arts. In striking arts, I can run from you and keep distance from you. In grappling arts, it’s two people tied up and you’ve got this problem right on you that you have to learn to overcome,” he said, adding it helps deescalate tense situations in life and off the mat.
He also teaches people to have compassion for anyone trying to agitate them.
