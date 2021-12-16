HATLEY – The Amory Lady Panthers struggled to find their shot on Friday night in their division opener against Hatley, but a big three-pointer from Jayda Sims in the third quarter sparked them in the second half on the way to a 48-32 win.
Sims paced all scorers with her 21 points, including that three that gave them the lead for good with 3:19 left in the third.
“It was way too close for my liking. We started off slow, had some foul trouble early on and withdrew it. Jayda stepped up and had a huge game,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “Whenever we struggled to find a basket, the ball found her hands and she got it, went with it and made a play on her own.”
In a low-scoring first quarter, Chloe Wilbanks and Emma Rose Thompson gave Hatley early leads, while Emarie Boddie and Ashanti Smith put Amory on top 7-5 to end the period.
Sims extended that lead to open the second, but Kenlee Wilkinson and Kilie Edwards were able to tie the game for the Lady Tigers.
Thompson’s layup and Wilkinson’s pair from the line gave Hatley a slim lead before Sims made it 17-17 at the break.
The Lady Tigers came out strong in the third as Wilbanks took the pass from Wilkinson over a minute in to retake the lead. Lexi Miller drained a quick three off an inbounds pass from Thompson to make it 22-19, and Wilkinson put Hatley up by five.
Amory clawed back in the game from the free-throw line first before Sims hit her three to make it 25-24. Smith and Laney Howell finished off the 10-0 run to go up 29-24. Thompson made a pair of free throws to end the run before Asia Ivy’s basket closed the third with a 31-26 Amory advantage.
Back-to-back baskets from Sims and Sasha Burdine stretched the lead to double figures early in the fourth. Wilbanks scored with 2:20 to go to cut it to seven, but free throws from Sims, Howell and Ivy and a layup from Smith secured the win.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and we were just fortunate we had our run near the end,” Newell said. “You have to give a lot of credit to Hatley though. Out of all the teams we have played, I thought they were one of the most scrappy bunches, and it was a real physical game. We had to work hard for everything we got.”
Smith followed up Sims’ 21 points with another 13 for Amory, while Wilkinson was the only Hatley player in double figures with 12 points.
(B) Amory 69, Hatley 33
Missing leading scorer Charleston Wallace in their first division game, the Panthers had a slow start but quickly pulled away in the final three quarters over the Tigers.
“Obviously as a coach it made me uncomfortable because I can’t remember the last time we played a game without Charleston with us,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “He’s always been there for a long time, and everything he’s doing for us, we knew we had a lot of gaps to fill. We’ve had a three-game losing stretch where some guys were losing some confidence, and I was proud of them because we had a lot of guys step up.”
Gray Thornton put in the first four points of the night to stake Amory to an early lead, but Hatley went up on a Tyler Dabbs three-pointer. The two teams continued to exchange the lead in the first with Cayson Williams’ tip-in to close the quarter giving Hatley an 11-10 advantage.
Amory’s Amare Brown and Hatley’s Jaxon Knight traded the lead to open the second before a three by Thornton, a steal and a drive by Isiah Smith and a bucket in the paint from Kanye Stevenson put the Panthers up for good. Josh Griffin ended the run with a three to cut the lead to 19-16, but Ty Hester closed out the quarter with a pair of baskets in the final 25 seconds to make it 28-18 at the half.
The Panthers continued their pace in the third, starting the quarter on a 14-0 run led by Stevenson, Thornton, Brown, Hester and Deandre Blair. Knight’s layup with 3:20 left in the period ended Hatley’s drought but still kept them down by 20.
Following another Knight basket, Amory ended the third on a 6-0 run, capped off by CD Bolton’s three-point play to make it 49-24.
The Panthers utilized their bench in the fourth, getting contributions from Elijah Spratt and Quaid Johnson.
Stevenson and Thornton each paced Amory with 14 points, while Brown added 13. Knight led Hatley with 13 points, followed by 10 from Williams.