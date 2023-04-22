ELLISTOWN - Tyler Sledge provided the pitching and Bryce Glenn executed at the plate as they led the Amory Panthers to a 7-0 win over East Union on Thursday.
The game featured a highly anticipated matchup of the 2022 Class 3A State champions, Amory, versus the Class 2A State champs, East Union.
Sledge worked six innings, allowing seven hits with three walks while striking out seven. He threw 96 pitches with 59 going for strikes.
"Tyler (Sledge) was out earlier in the year with some elbow issues, but we've worked him back and of course, we need him," Amory coach Chris Pace said. "He throws a changeup really well, and he can go to that one. He's also got a sharp breaking ball, but he didn't have it there for a little bit tonight."
Amory got its first runs in the second inning off Glenn's two-RBI double and Cayden Smith's fielder choice to grab the 3-0 lead.
"Bryce (Glenn) hits the double down the line, and we score two and got the fielder’s choice to score the other one," Pace said of the importance of the early lead. "Playing a team like that, ain't no doubt, you take a little pressure off. If they had done that to us, then you're pressing, pressing, pressing."
The Panthers added two more in the third as Glenn came through again with his RBI single. A bases-loading walk for Jack Clayton pushed across the second run of the frame for the 5-0 lead.
Amory wrapped up the scoring for the night in the fifth with two runs. Smith was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score the first run, and Clayton scored on a wild pitch for the 7-0 final margin.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amory scored three runs in the third inning as Glenn blistered a two-RBI double down the line past third, while Cayden Smith's fielders’ choice pushed across the Panthers’ third run.
Big Stats: Sledge threw a seven-hit shutout, struck out seven Urchins, and Glenn reached in every plate appearance, going 3 for 4 and reaching on an error while driving in three runs.
Coach Speak: "I felt like we were flat, we didn't compete, didn't compete at the plate and I told them 'You’re playing a team like this, the defending 3A state champions, a very good team and you just come out flat.'" - East Union coach Jamie Russell
Saturday: Corinth 4, Amory 3
The Warriors scored three in the fourth to take the lead. Braden and Walker Maranto both hit doubles, while Ty Hester finished with a pair of hits in the loss. Hester also pitched two innings, finishing with three strikeouts, allowing no runs and giving up one hit.
