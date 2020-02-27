Amory’s lone senior Jhalia Small stepped up in a big way in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last Monday night.
Small posted her career-high of 29 points and finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds as the Lady Panthers picked up the 61-51 win on the road at Humphreys County. The Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end on Friday night in the second round, 68-31, against Senatobia.
“Jhalia carried us, had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and I’m happy for her,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “To go on the road in the playoffs is not an easy thing to do, and I’m proud of the girls for their accomplishment.”
Amory held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter with Small and Kimiya Parks both having a pair of baskets but scored just six points in the second as Humphreys County took a 19-17 lead into the half.
Small, Amaya Trimble and Laney Howell each had two points in the second quarter.
“We couldn’t make shots from the outside early and kind of got hit in the mouth, and you could see in our eyes that we were kind of questioning our abilities,” Pearson said. “I thought they just stayed the course and trusted each other and made enough plays to keep it close when we weren’t on top of our game. I felt like we took a deep breath at halftime and then came out and had a little run to start the third and got the lead back, and we never gave it up.”
The Lady Panthers came out strong in the third, putting up 20 points with Small getting 11 of that. She made five buckets and added a free throw. Parks also put in five points, and Jatavia Smith was a perfect 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
Amory led 37-32 going into the final quarter and continued its second-half explosion with 24 points in the fourth.
Small added six points from the field and another six at the free throw line to score 12 of her 29 points in the fourth. Parks, Smith, Trimble and Emma Kate Wright all also scored in the fourth quarter.
Parks followed up Small’s career and game-high 29 points with 14 points of her own.
Friday: Senatobia 68, Amory 31
The Lady Panthers started out the game within striking distance of Senatobia, but struggled in the second half, scoring just nine points.
Senatobia led 10-7 at the end of the first and 28-22 at the half. Jatavia Smith hit a three-pointer, and Amaya Trimble and Kimiya Parks also scored in the first quarter.
Smith hit another three in the second, and Jayda Sims and Parks put in four points each, while Jhalia Small also added a basket.
The Lady Warriors exploded for 40 points in the second half, while Amory got scoring contributions from Sims, Small and Parks in the third and fourth quarters.
Parks scored 9 and Small added 8 points as the Lady Panthers finished out the season with a 17-13 record.