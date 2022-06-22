HATLEY – Hatley’s new baseball coach, Heath Smith, has his eyes set on a deep playoff run and continuing the Tigers’ competitive nature in a tough division.
“My expectation is for teams to not want to play us again or take us lightly after the first game,” Smith said. “We’ll meet right before school starts to set team goals, but for me personally, my goals are to make the playoffs and win each game. We’ve got the perfect model of what we’re trying to reach ten minutes down the road. Plus, all the other schools in the county aren’t shy about going to a state championship game. If you’re not shooting for it, then what are you playing for? We’re going to talk about all the other schools in the county and what they do good because that’s where we want to get to.”
Smith, a Pine Belt native, played baseball at Pearl River Community College before attending Southern Miss to pursue a business degree with a double major in education. While living in Baltimore, Maryland, Smith got an opportunity to help coach junior high baseball for his old school, Columbia Academy in Columbia, Mississippi.
“I went to the workforce before getting into coaching when a buddy of mine called and asked if I wanted to coach junior high baseball,” he said. “I was living in Baltimore at the time, but I decided to go back to Columbia Academy to coach and teach. I remember I was out there for about an hour, and I had chill bumps and realized that I had missed my calling over the last few years.”
After two years of being an assistant coach for junior high, Smith was named the head varsity baseball coach in 2014. In 2017, he led the Cougars to a 32-10 record and won the MAIS Class 3A state championship, while his team led the nation in home runs with 61.
In 2018, Smith resigned as the head baseball coach to pursue a coaching opportunity in football at a public school.
“I was an assistant football coach as well, and I really started to focus on getting into a public school and coaching football,” Smith said. “So, in 2018, I decided that it was best to get into the public school and at the end of the year, I resigned to coach football with a friend of mine at South Forrest junior high.”
After coaching football at South Forrest for a year, Smith was a defensive coordinator at Copiah Academy in 2020.
After COVID hit, Smith decided to go back to Forrest County to be the defensive coordinator at the high school. In the spring of 2022, Smith said that he decided to get back into coaching baseball, and he was instantly drawn in by Hatley’s administration.
“Probably about spring time of this year, I decided that I missed baseball, so I started to look around and applied for two places,” Smith said. “After interviewing here, it just felt right because I liked the administration and their ability to communicate. Mrs. (Kristy) Keeton, the administrators and everyone that I’ve met here have communicated phenomenally, and I know from past situations that I wanted to be somewhere where everyone communicates well.”
Another thing that has impressed Smith so far is the high level of pride in the Hatley community.
“On top of that, the pride in the community is strong, and you can tell the people love it here,” he said. “They don’t have to bash the neighboring schools here to have pride, and that’s very important to me because I’m here to be a Hatley Tiger, and we’re going to respect everyone until they disrespect us.”
Smith said that he sees the potential that this team has, and he was impressed with how welcoming they were to him.
“The core is there with the younger guys, and the older guys have a lot of pride in Hatley,” he said. “We’re going to have to change things to fit our new mold, and I think the juniors and seniors have enough pride to want to be all in. The eighth through tenth graders that I’ve gotten to evaluate are extremely talented, so that’s also going to be good for us. So far, the kids resemble the kids at other places that I’ve coached, and the biggest thing I’ve seen that’s a pleasure is they weren’t shy to introduce themselves to me individually. There are some kids that I haven’t gotten a chance to meet yet, but I believe the rapport will be there very quickly.”
The Tigers finished with a 9-14 record this past season, falling to Kossuth in the second round of the playoffs. Smith believes the best way to further the program’s success is with persistence and honesty.
“Persistence and honesty are the keys to creating a winning culture,” he said. “I’m going to have an open-door policy, but I’ll also have an honesty policy. If someone asks me what they need to work on, I’m going to tell them straightforward.”
Smith said that he plans to be upfront and honest with his team, and he is excited to watch them grow and be the best version of themselves.
“I’m not going to be hypocritical, and if I don’t like something, I’m going to tell you,” he said. “I plan to be upfront with them as much as possible, but if I feel like things are getting to a dragging point, I’ll do something to change the tempo. I’m most excited for the opportunity to see them grow as a team, while I grow as a coach. I told the parents that my goal is to push their kids to be the best versions of themselves, and for me to be the best version of myself. We can only do that if we hold each other accountable, and I expect the kids to hold me accountable for any promises that I make.”