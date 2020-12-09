HAMILTON – Orlandria Smith showed up to play last Tuesday night. The junior scored 24 points as the Smithville Lady Noles overcame a slow start to get a 58-30 win over their county rival Hamilton.
“Orlandria is what makes the engine go,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We feed off of her, and when she gets going, we really start to tick.”
After a sloppy first few possessions, a Lowery Taylor rebound led to a Laney Harrington basket to open the scoring. Paris Flanery scored off a Zakia Dobbs steal to give the Lady Lions a 4-0 lead. The Lady Noles finally got on the board three minutes in, thanks to a steal and score from Abby Robinson. Harrington’s free throw extended the Lady Lion lead to three.
Orlandria Smith made her first big play of the evening, getting a steal and finding Robertson, who was fouled and made both free throws to give the Lady Noles their first lead. The lead changed hands on the next possession, with Flanery making both shots to give the Lady Lions a 7-6 lead. Smith was fouled and made both shots to give Smithville an 8-7 lead.
Kamilah Ware began to take over, scoring five of the next seven points for the Lady Noles to end the first quarter with a 15-7 lead. Taylor got the first basket of the second quarter to stop the drought.
Flanery cut the lead to 16-11, but Mackenzie Adams answered by hitting a three. Emma Long’s basket took lead to double digits as Smithville scored the next 10, capped off at the end by a Robertson bucket from a Smith steal.
The second half began with Smith scoring off a missed shot. Tristin Price drained a three, and Smith capped off a 22-0 Smithville run by taking a steal to the basket.
Flanery’s layup broke the drought five minutes into the second half, but Smith scored the next four points. Flanery was fouled and made both shots to keep her streak going. Ware’s make took the lead to thirty, but Harrington answered on the next possession.
The Lady Lions tried to roar back to begin the fourth quarter. Flanery went on a three-point run before Robertson answered with a four-point run of her own.
Flanery broke a long scoreless drought for both teams, but Mary Haley Hood answered her with a three and Flanery countered with a basket. Stephanie Mendoza scored her only basket of the night, and Dobbs finished off the scoring by converting her own miss.
Smith led all scorers with 24 points and six steals, while Robertson added 16 of her own to the total. Flanery scored 17 points to lead the Lady Lions.
(B) Smithville 58, Hamilton 20
The Seminoles also came out to a slow start but put the foot to the floor and blew out Hamilton to secure the sweep over their county rival.
Zach Crawford opened the scoring for Hamilton, getting one of two at the line, and Rye Howard’s basket made it a 3-0 Lion lead. The Seminoles finally got on the board nearly two minutes in with a pair of Chandler Woodham free throws to cut it to 3-2. Jacob Morris and Caiden Thompson traded threes and gave their teams the lead before Woodham’s make gave Smithville the lead.
The Lions didn’t back down though. Howard connected with D.J. Dobbs to cut a five point margin to three. Standifer scored the next three points before Howard found Crawford to cut the lead back to 14-10.
The Seminoles started to pull away in the second quarter. Woodham and Standifer scored the first four points to spark a 21-0 run highlighted by threes from Andrew Moody, Malik Morrow and Clay Tacker.
The Lions finally broke the drought with 34 seconds left in the half when Tyques Lindsey made both free throws after a technical foul was called on the Noles. Blake Williams and Standifer answered quickly to give the Seminoles a 42-12 lead at halftime.
Crawford tried to get things rolling for the Lions to begin the second half, scoring the first four points before Smithville went on a 10-0 run.
Howard got fouled late in the quarter and made both shots to end the drought, also scoring the first point of the fourth.
Another long drought by both teams was ended when Xavier Steffin was fouled on the putback attempt and cut the lead to 20 points. A three by Tacker sealed the deal for Smithville.
“Any time you can win a game, it’s a good game,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “Any time you can beat a county rival is always extra special.”
Woodham led all scorers with 19 points with Standifer adding 10 in the win. Crawford’s 7 points were tops for Hamilton.