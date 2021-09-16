NETTLETON – Evan Smith had a monster game for the Nettleton Tigers on Friday night. He hauled in three interceptions, including one in the second quarter that turned the tide and gave the home team a 40-33 victory against the Saltillo in their belated home opener.
“Those three picks, they helped the team out, but it was a team effort,” Smith said.
The Nettleton defense came out hot to begin the game, getting a three and out thanks to a third down tackle by Jayden Hawkins, Bryson Guess and Jake Lauderdale.
Nettleton’s offense, however, fell behind the sticks early thanks to back-to-back false starts. A Roderick Patterson third-down carry moved the chains and got them going, and he and Anterion Venson had runs to get to the 3-yard line. Ty Walton finished the drive with a quarterback keeper, but the extra point was blocked for a 6-0 lead.
The visiting Tigers answered on their next drive, using the pass to move down the field and taking an 8-6 lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
An answer came quickly thanks to a Walton pass to Venson. Walton got the Tigers into the red zone and scored his second touchdown of the game to retake the lead, and Jackson Cheek’s extra point was good to go up 13-8.
A field goal to begin the second quarter cut the lead, and Nettleton couldn’t answer the call on the next drive.
Smith’s punt pinned the visitors back, but they drove down the field and retook the lead.
The Nettleton offense drove back down the field thanks to solid running from Patterson. The drive nearly stalled, but Cheek pulled the fake and found Walton to move the chains. The momentum didn’t last long as an incompletion stalled the drive.
Nettleton got another chance thanks to Smith’s first interception, and three plays later, Walton punched it in to give the Tigers the lead back at 19-18.
That woke up the Nettleton attack, and a few plays into Saltillo’s next drive, Jaylon Betts scored on a pick six to stretch the lead to 25-18 after Cheek’s extra point.
“We were up and competing and put some guys in and had some adversity, but we were able to get back out there and finish the win out,” Nettleton coach John Keith said.
Smith got his second pick of the contest in the final minute of the quarter, but Nettleton was unable to cash that one into points.
The second half started perfectly for Nettleton, as Patterson scored on a 60-yard run on the opening play of the drive to stretch the lead to 30-18 after another Cheek extra point. Walton found Dilworth for the touchdown pass two possessions later to go up 40-18.
Early in the fourth, Saltillo drove the ball to midfield before Smith got his third pick of the night.
Nettleton couldn’t get it going on offense after that, and that gave the visitors new life and two plays later, they scored their first points of the second half.
A punt was blocked later in the quarter, and Saltillo got the ball back in Nettleton territory. They made short work and scored another touchdown to cut the lead to 40-33, but Nettleton was able to run the clock out on runs by Walton, Dilworth and Venson took time off the clock.
Nettleton hits the road next week as they travel to Caledonia.