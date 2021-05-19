Amory senior Jatavia Smith turned into an offensive weapon on the basketball court for the Lady Panthers this season, and now she sees her opportunity to do the same at the next level, signing her letter of intent on Wednesday with Northeast Mississippi Community College.
“When I went up there, the atmosphere was awesome,” Smith said. “The friends and the teammates I met were really cool, and I’m very excited to go up there. I really liked their coaching staff.”
Smith paced the Lady Panthers with her 14 points a game, also averaging three steals and four rebounds as Amory made it all the way to the third round of the playoffs after finishing third in the division. She said her focus is on improving her compete game.
“I want to not just be a shooter, driver, passer. I want to be all around the game,” she said.
Amory coach Nathan Newell said Smith anchored the Lady Panthers in both offense and defense in their playoff run.
“She was our leading scorer and also led us in steals by about 40 or 50,” he said. “She really got it done on both ends for us. She was someone who at the end of the game, if we needed a bucket, that’s who we called on.”
Newell also complimented her leadership role as she was a part of an all-senior starting lineup.
“I thought Jatavia was a great leader, a great role model and someone that I would want my younger players to look up to in practice and in games,” he said. “I thought she was the epitome of what an Amory Panther is, and we’re going to dearly miss her.”
Smith was named first team all-division in a competitive Division 1-3A that included state champion Belmont and runner-up Kossuth and made third team her junior year and an honorable mention as a sophomore. She will also play in the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association all-star game in June.
“She held her own right up there with the top 3A player in the state and outscored her two of the three times we played them,” Newell said.